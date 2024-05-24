Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant

One thing we know to be true about Paige VanZant is that she can make headlines. From her UFC career to BKFC and beyond, she has an ability to draw the attention of the masses.

Now, she’ll be testing the waters in influencer boxing when she collides with Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight title on May 25. It may not be the most high profile bout of her career, but it’ll certainly be intriguing.

RELATED: Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as ‘Not a fighter’ despite several world titles

Recently, she remarked that Ben Askren was a “wrestler” as opposed to a fighter. Askren, as you can imagine, took exception to that, with PVZ recently clarifying what she meant.

VanZant clarifies Askren comments

“Okay, so the comparison — that’s one thing I have to learn about working with promotions like this. Whatever you say, they are filming it and they’re gonna use it, push it,” VanZant said. “No, Ben Askren, incredible résumé, especially in wrestling. The comparison was totally edited out of context.

“There’s no reason to speak about it again, but sorry if I hurt his feelings,” VanZant added.

Quotes via MMA News

At this point in her career, you have to wonder what’s going to be next for Paige, regardless of whether or not she loses this contest. At the age of 30, there are still plenty of options, and she clearly has the fanbase. As for Ben, he seems pretty happy with where he’s at in life.

What do you make of what Paige VanZant said about Ben Askren? Do you believe there’s a chance we will see her return to mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Askren Paige VanZant UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape

Manel Kape promises a “masterclass” in UFC 304 fight with Muhammad Mokaev: “I’m going to take his arm off”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024
David Feldman and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why Leon Edwards is "the easiest guy in the top-five"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards is the easiest fight for him in the welterweight division’s top-five.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier says UFC 302 is his final shot at becoming undisputed champion: "This is it for me"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Dustin Poirier says his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev will be his last chance at becoming the undisputed lightweight champion.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier lays out blueprint for Conor McGregor's next two fights with a win at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there are two massive fights that the promotion should look to book for Conor McGregor with a win at UFC 303.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans pitches Rampage Jackson rematch on 14th anniversary of their UFC clash: "Run it back?"

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024
Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.

Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has replaced the suspended Khalil Rountree Jr. against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303.

Kamaru Usman
Ian Garry

Kamaru Usman doesn't understand why Colby Covington isn't fighting Ian Machado Garry: "That had a lot of steam on it"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

Kamaru Usman can’t grasp why a fight hasn’t been made between Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry.

LeBron James Kayla Harrison Kevin Durant
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis uses NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant to diss UFC contender Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

PFL owner Donn Davis has reacted to Kayla Harrison leaving his promotion in favor of UFC.