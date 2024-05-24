Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

One thing we know to be true about Paige VanZant is that she can make headlines. From her UFC career to BKFC and beyond, she has an ability to draw the attention of the masses.

Now, she’ll be testing the waters in influencer boxing when she collides with Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight title on May 25. It may not be the most high profile bout of her career, but it’ll certainly be intriguing.

RELATED: Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as ‘Not a fighter’ despite several world titles

Recently, she remarked that Ben Askren was a “wrestler” as opposed to a fighter. Askren, as you can imagine, took exception to that, with PVZ recently clarifying what she meant.