Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”
Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.
One thing we know to be true about Paige VanZant is that she can make headlines. From her UFC career to BKFC and beyond, she has an ability to draw the attention of the masses.
Now, she’ll be testing the waters in influencer boxing when she collides with Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight title on May 25. It may not be the most high profile bout of her career, but it’ll certainly be intriguing.
Recently, she remarked that Ben Askren was a “wrestler” as opposed to a fighter. Askren, as you can imagine, took exception to that, with PVZ recently clarifying what she meant.
VanZant clarifies Askren comments
“Okay, so the comparison — that’s one thing I have to learn about working with promotions like this. Whatever you say, they are filming it and they’re gonna use it, push it,” VanZant said. “No, Ben Askren, incredible résumé, especially in wrestling. The comparison was totally edited out of context.
“There’s no reason to speak about it again, but sorry if I hurt his feelings,” VanZant added.
At this point in her career, you have to wonder what’s going to be next for Paige, regardless of whether or not she loses this contest. At the age of 30, there are still plenty of options, and she clearly has the fanbase. As for Ben, he seems pretty happy with where he’s at in life.
