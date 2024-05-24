Manel Kape promises a “masterclass” in UFC 304 fight with Muhammad Mokaev: “I’m going to take his arm off”

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has promised a masterclass when he takes on Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of the flyweight division. A parade of top fighters have started to break through and now, there’s an argument to be made that it’s one of the most exciting divisions in the entire promotion.

On July 27 in Manchester, England we will see another high profile match-up take place at 125 pounds. It’ll be Muhammad Mokaev going head to head with Manel Kape, with both men tipped to be future world champions – or at least challengers for the belt.

RELATED: Report: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape added to UFC 304 on July 27

In a recent interview, Kape made it crystal clear what he plans to do to Mokaev this summer.

Kape goes after Mokaev

“There is no other fighter,” Kape said in an interview with Grind City Media. “If there was, it’s (Amir) Albazi, but Albazi is injured, so maybe he’s going to have one more fight. Mokaev is the youngest fighter right now. He’s been making a lot of noise, he’s (on a) six-win streak.

“So, there has to be someone. That someone is me that has to shut down this. …I’m going to do my job. I’m going to do my work, and my work is never boring. Everything I’m going to do is a masterclass, everything I do is special. Everything I do is perfect.”

“I’m not focused on the wrestling. I’m not focused on his strength of wrestling,” Kape said. “How many fighters have you seen take me down? Even Pantoja the champion when he fought me, he didn’t take me down, you think Mokaev is going to take me down? If he takes me down, I’m going to do what I did to David Dvorak, I’m going to take his arm off.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you back to win this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

