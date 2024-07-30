Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 title triumph wasn’t overly flattering.

Last weekend, Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He dominated Leon Edwards in the UFC 304 main event, capturing the UFC welterweight championship in the process. As you can imagine, the reactions were mixed – especially from those who have never really respected Belal’s game in mixed martial arts.

Alas, none of that will matter to the new champ. He was able to go in there and do exactly what he said he would, ensuring that Edwards’ credible title reign came to an end. On the same card, Paddy Pimblett lit up Manchester with an electric submission victory over veteran King Green.

In newly released footage, Pimblett gave his brief thoughts on Muhammad’s decisive win.