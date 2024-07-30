Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

By Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 title triumph wasn’t overly flattering.

Belal Muhammad

Last weekend, Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He dominated Leon Edwards in the UFC 304 main event, capturing the UFC welterweight championship in the process. As you can imagine, the reactions were mixed – especially from those who have never really respected Belal’s game in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad declares himself the “Best boxer in MMA” after UFC 304 title win

Alas, none of that will matter to the new champ. He was able to go in there and do exactly what he said he would, ensuring that Edwards’ credible title reign came to an end. On the same card, Paddy Pimblett lit up Manchester with an electric submission victory over veteran King Green.

In newly released footage, Pimblett gave his brief thoughts on Muhammad’s decisive win.

Pimblett’s Muhammad view

“Nah, f*** off. Most boring champion ever.”

Outside of his win over Sean Brady, Muhammad has certainly been known as a decision machine. Alas, while that isn’t the most attractive style for people to watch, nobody can deny what he’s been able to accomplish. He was dismissed as a contender at 170 pounds for a long time, and many didn’t take him seriously against Leon. Unfortunately for those critics, they’ve been proven wrong in more ways than one.

The next challenge for the champion is likely going to be Shavkat Rakhmonov. While some will believe that’s an automatic win for the undefeated challenger, we’d expect that Muhammad will approach this bout with the same underdog mentality he always has.

What did you make of Paddy Pimblett’s reaction to Belal Muhammad becoming UFC welterweight champion? Is there a chance we will see Leon Edwards receive an immediate rematch for the belt? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Paddy Pimblett UFC

