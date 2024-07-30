Belal Muhammad declares himself the “Best boxer in MMA” after UFC 304 title win

By Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad feels he earned more than a world championship against Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards

Muhammad defeated Edwards by unanimous decision to win the UFC welterweight title last Saturday at UFC 304. He utilized his wrestling, combined with timely striking, to stifle and frustrate Edwards over five rounds.

Muhammad backed up a slew of pre-fight trash talk aimed at Edwards entering the fight. His coach compared his boxing to Canelo Alvarez, arguably the greatest boxer in the sport.

After picking up the biggest win of his professional MMA career, Muhammad has supreme confidence in his abilities. Notably, he feels he deserves recognition when discussing the top boxers in the UFC.

Belal Muhammad doubles down on Canelo Alvarez comparisons

In a recent tweet, Muhammad put himself at the top of the heap when discussing MMA’s top boxers.

“Best boxer in the MMA,” Muhammad declared.

The debate surrounding the UFC’s best boxer has ramped up in recent years after Max Holloway declared his place on the throne during his fight with Calvin Kattar. Ilia Topuria and Dustin Poirier are two other names frequently mentioned in the debate.

After defeating Edwards while using his vastly improved striking, Muhammad feels he deserves a nod as one of the best in the business. He’ll likely land in the Top 10 in the UFC’s upcoming pound-for-pound rankings.

Muhammad earned the title shot against Edwards after a 10-fight unbeaten streak, including recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque. His first fight with Edwards resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in 2021.

Muhammad’s grappling has reached new levels since joining UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym. But, his striking has also become diverse, as showcased in the Edwards rematch.

Muhammad continues to improve at a dramatic rate, which is a scary thought for the top contenders as he begins his title reign. He’s not lacking confidence in all facets of mixed martial arts.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

