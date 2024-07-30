Belal Muhammad declares himself the “Best boxer in MMA” after UFC 304 title win

Belal Muhammad doubles down on Canelo Alvarez comparisons

In a recent tweet, Muhammad put himself at the top of the heap when discussing MMA’s top boxers.

Best boxer in the mma pic.twitter.com/hJLDCOtNln — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 29, 2024

“Best boxer in the MMA,” Muhammad declared.

The debate surrounding the UFC’s best boxer has ramped up in recent years after Max Holloway declared his place on the throne during his fight with Calvin Kattar. Ilia Topuria and Dustin Poirier are two other names frequently mentioned in the debate.

After defeating Edwards while using his vastly improved striking, Muhammad feels he deserves a nod as one of the best in the business. He’ll likely land in the Top 10 in the UFC’s upcoming pound-for-pound rankings.

Muhammad earned the title shot against Edwards after a 10-fight unbeaten streak, including recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque. His first fight with Edwards resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in 2021.

Muhammad’s grappling has reached new levels since joining UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym. But, his striking has also become diverse, as showcased in the Edwards rematch.

Muhammad continues to improve at a dramatic rate, which is a scary thought for the top contenders as he begins his title reign. He’s not lacking confidence in all facets of mixed martial arts.