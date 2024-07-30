What’s next for the stars of UFC 304?
The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.
In the main event, Leon Edwards was looking to defend his welterweight title for the third time as he took on Belal Muhammad in a rematch of their 2021 fight which ended in a No Contest. The co-main event saw Tom Aspinall defending his interim heavyweight title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes.
Ultimately, it was Muhammad who pulled off the upset as he dominated Edwards over five rounds to win a clear-cut decision to become the new champion. In the co-main event, it was Aspinall who ran through Blaydes as he knocked him out in a minute to defend his interim title. Following UFC 304, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters.
Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad is the new UFC welterweight champion. Muhammad dominated Edwards with his wrestling and pace to cruise to a clear-cut decision win to become the new champ. It was a stunning performance, but it was exactly what Muhamad said he would do before the fight.
With Muhammad being the new champion, his first title defense has to be against Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov is the No. 1 contender and deserves a title fight, which could happen either late this year or early 2025.
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards lost his welterweight title at home in a lackluster fight as the Brit struggled to get anything going. Edwards admitted after the fight he felt tired in there and it showed.
Although Edwards had defended his title twice, he shouldn’t get an immediate rematch, especially with how dominant Muhammad was. Instead, he should face Ian Machado Garry in a No. 1 contender fight with the winner getting the next title shot. It’s a fight that could headline a Fight Night card or be a five-round co-main event on Conor McGregor’s potential return later this year.
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall made quick work of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to defend his interim heavyweight title. It is unique for fighters to defend an interim title, but Jon Jones is set on facing Stipe Miocic fight in what could be both of their final fights.
If whoever wins that fight doesn’t retire, Aspinall needs to face them next time out. But, if they retire, that would mean Aspinall would be promoted to the undisputed champ and his first title defense of the undisputed belt should be against the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov.
Curtis Blaydes
Curtis Blaydes fell short in his chance of being an interim UFC heavyweight champion as he was knocked out in a minute at UFC 304 by Tom Aspinall.
Blaydes should take some time off and when he returns, he should face the winner of Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac which is set for August 10. It could be a Fight Night main event in early 2025 and it serves as a winnable fight for Blaydes who somehow hasn’t fought either of them.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Curtis Blaydes Leon Edwards Tom Aspinall UFC