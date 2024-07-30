What’s next for the stars of UFC 304?

The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.

In the main event, Leon Edwards was looking to defend his welterweight title for the third time as he took on Belal Muhammad in a rematch of their 2021 fight which ended in a No Contest. The co-main event saw Tom Aspinall defending his interim heavyweight title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes.

Ultimately, it was Muhammad who pulled off the upset as he dominated Edwards over five rounds to win a clear-cut decision to become the new champion. In the co-main event, it was Aspinall who ran through Blaydes as he knocked him out in a minute to defend his interim title. Following UFC 304, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters.