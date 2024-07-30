What’s next for the stars of UFC 304?

By Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304

In the main event, Leon Edwards was looking to defend his welterweight title for the third time as he took on Belal Muhammad in a rematch of their 2021 fight which ended in a No Contest. The co-main event saw Tom Aspinall defending his interim heavyweight title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes.

Ultimately, it was Muhammad who pulled off the upset as he dominated Edwards over five rounds to win a clear-cut decision to become the new champion. In the co-main event, it was Aspinall who ran through Blaydes as he knocked him out in a minute to defend his interim title. Following UFC 304, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad is the new UFC welterweight champion. Muhammad dominated Edwards with his wrestling and pace to cruise to a clear-cut decision win to become the new champ. It was a stunning performance, but it was exactly what Muhamad said he would do before the fight.

With Muhammad being the new champion, his first title defense has to be against Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov is the No. 1 contender and deserves a title fight, which could happen either late this year or early 2025.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards lost his welterweight title at home in a lackluster fight as the Brit struggled to get anything going. Edwards admitted after the fight he felt tired in there and it showed.

Although Edwards had defended his title twice, he shouldn’t get an immediate rematch, especially with how dominant Muhammad was. Instead, he should face Ian Machado Garry in a No. 1 contender fight with the winner getting the next title shot. It’s a fight that could headline a Fight Night card or be a five-round co-main event on Conor McGregor’s potential return later this year.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall raises his hands

Tom Aspinall made quick work of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to defend his interim heavyweight title. It is unique for fighters to defend an interim title, but Jon Jones is set on facing Stipe Miocic fight in what could be both of their final fights.

If whoever wins that fight doesn’t retire, Aspinall needs to face them next time out. But, if they retire, that would mean Aspinall would be promoted to the undisputed champ and his first title defense of the undisputed belt should be against the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes fell short in his chance of being an interim UFC heavyweight champion as he was knocked out in a minute at UFC 304 by Tom Aspinall.

Blaydes should take some time off and when he returns, he should face the winner of Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac which is set for August 10. It could be a Fight Night main event in early 2025 and it serves as a winnable fight for Blaydes who somehow hasn’t fought either of them.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Curtis Blaydes Leon Edwards Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Manel Kape

Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024
Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why Sean O'Malley fight will be a "tough one" for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Cory Sandhagen believes Merab Dvalishvili will have his hands full against Sean O’Malley.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
UFC

Belal Muhammad declares himself the "Best boxer in MMA" after UFC 304 title win

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad feels he earned more than a world championship against Leon Edwards.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks one fight should be added to the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman lays out plan to take "welterweight strap back" after Belal Muhammad becomes champ at UFC 304

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Kamaru Usman is focused on reclaiming his welterweight title.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards promises to regain welterweight title in first statement after UFC 304 loss: "I will get this back in blood"

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

REPORT | Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway added to UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi following Islam Makhachev injury

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

According to several reports, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway will clash in October.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley promises he'd beat Conor McGregor in a fight as bad blood boils

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley remains torn in his stance regarding Conor McGregor following the recent beef between the two sides.

Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze
Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze hits back at Arnold Allen over post-UFC 304 fight comments

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

There remains little love between UFC featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze and Arnold Allen just hours after their UFC 304 clash.

Chris Curtis, Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland added to UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

A UFC middleweight clash between exciting brawlers Chris Curtis and Kevin Holland is booked for UFC 307 on October 5th.