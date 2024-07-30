Yu Yau Pui relishes underdog role against Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2024

Despite the buzz surrounding her name, Yu Yau Pui is keeping her feet firmly on the ground as she heads into her next assignment. 

Yu Yau Pui

The Hong Kong native reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. There, she squares off against Amy Pirnie in an atomweight Muay Thai clash. This airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 2.

Yu, who boasts a flawless 6-0 record in ONE Championship, downplays the fanfare that accompanies her into this high-profile bout.

As she gears up for this encounter, Yu doesn’t consider herself the favorite. Instead, she acknowledges Pirnie’s decorated career and formidable experience as a striker.

“I actually heard about Pirnie a very long time ago because she’s very renowned as a female fighter. She’s very strong and very powerful,” Yu said.

“When I first heard her name, I don’t remember if I had even started competing yet. I know that she has so much experience on many platforms and many big stages. I consider myself an underdog.”

Pirnie’s reputation precedes her, with a resume boasting victories across the globe. In addition, the Scottish warrior has faced and defeated some of the biggest names in the sport.

However, her absence from competition since successfully defending her Lion Fight Championship in 2021 raises questions about her current form.

In contrast, Yu has been actively competing and accumulating victories.

The 31-year-old believes that her consistent activity in the ring could prove advantageous, especially if the fight goes the distance.

“Because she has not fought for a long time, I may have better conditioning than her,” Yu said.

“I don’t know about the beginning of the fight, but I hope it will last for three rounds, where I can definitely find her weaknesses and find a way to work through [her strengths].”

Yu Yau Pui vows to put real effort into facing Amy Pirnie

Yu Yau Pui refrains from making bold predictions about the fight’s outcome. Instead, she’s focusing on the effort and preparation she’s putting in.

“I don’t like predictions. I know that anything could happen inside the ring and everything is possible. I’ll just let my fight tell the story,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

