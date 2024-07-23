Photos | Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett get custom shorts for UFC 304 in Manchester

Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett, the hometown boys, will be sporting new custom shorts for UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

The UFC moved from supplier Reebok to Venum as its fight kit apparel partner in 2021.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) will be sporting custom green Venum shorts for his title defence rematch against Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in the main event.

‘Rocky’ and ‘Remember the Name’ previously met in March of 2021, a match which was ruled a no contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Also decked out in new custom orange Venum shorts will be Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) who’s going up against Bobby Green (32-15 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

‘The Baddy’ is sporting 5 consecutive victories since joining the UFC in 2021.

‘King’ last fought and defeated Jim Miller (37-18 MMA) this past April at the historic UFC 300.

It was MMA journalist Chris De Santiago who first posted images of Edwards and Pimbletts’ UFC 304 shorts on ‘X‘.

First look at UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards’ custom shorts for #UFC304 #UFC5 🇯🇲🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/hGejQiO7td — Christopher De Santiago (@Chris_DSantiago) July 23, 2024

Looks like Paddy Pimblett is getting his orange UFC shorts, too 👀 #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/u71lBEWRfV — Christopher De Santiago (@Chris_DSantiago) July 23, 2024

Pimblett took some time out ahead of his upcoming fight to comment to ‘MMA Junkie’ about his attire for UFC 304 saying:

“It’s exactly what I’ve envisioned. I’ve envisioned coming out, the lights go black, the crowd goes absolutely bananas as my song comes on, everyone’s singing, going mad, and I’ve just got my orange shorts on, just like back in the day when I’d come out for Cage Warriors with the orange shorts and take over the arena.”

Time will tell if Edwards and Pimblett’s custom attire will bring them the luck they need to be victorious at UFC 304.

