Video | Paddy Pimblett chokes gym rival amid beef, refuses to let go of submission before chaos ensues
A gym rival got more than he bargained for when he sparred with Paddy Pimblett.
Paddy “The Baddy” has been known for his boisterous personality, but he has backed up his trash talk thus far. While Pimblett has been settling his issues with other fighters inside the Octagon, his beef with Denis Frimpong took things to a whole new level.
When the two decided to roll in the gym, things got quite intense when the UFC lightweight star locked in a submission.
Paddy Pimblett Forced Off Gym Rival After Refusing to Release Choke
Paddy Pimblett and Denis Frimpong agreed to a sparring session at Manchester Top Team recently. Pimblett eventually sunk in a rear-naked choke and forced the tap out. Since this wasn’t a sanctioned affair, “The Baddy” decided to take some liberties by not letting go of the choke. That’s when the crowd of gym members forced the UFC star off of Frimpong.
As far as sanctioned fights go, Pimblett’s next matchup hasn’t been announced. With that said, the number 13-ranked UFC lightweight has teased a potential showdown with Michael Chandler.
Pimblett recently took to his YouTube channel to reveal that a possible opponent has agreed to fight him and that an announcement may arrive sooner than later.
“It’s a nice end to the year, to be honest,” Pimblett said. “I’m in good shape, about 84, 85 kilos. People have been speculating about who I’m fighting, this and that. I’m coming for that belt, so I’m looking for higher ranked fighters.”
He continued, “I’m sure you’s will see a fight announcement soon enough. I’ve said yeah. The opponent said yeah, we just need to get stuff signed. So, you’s know the score everyone…. I’ll see you at the top.”
