It isn’t safe for Conor McGregor to fight again, says UFC legend: ‘He shouldn’t do any form of combat’

Chael Sonnen Says It Isn’t Safe for Conor McGregor to Fight Again

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his belief that it’s simply too dangerous for Conor McGregor to fight competitively with how much time has passed since he last fought.

“He simply is not going to do MMA, nor should he, but he also shouldn’t do any form of combat,” Sonnen said. “It would not be safe for him to go into UFC Fight Pass Invitational, it would not be safe for Conor to go into a grappling match. It would not be safe for him to go into a boxing match, it would not be safe for him to go into an MMA match if the number one and golden rule is to protect yourself at all times.

“There is nobody under contract, not a top 10 guy, there is nobody under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship that Conor could protect himself against at all times. There is nobody under contract at bare-knuckle boxing where Conor could protect himself at all times.”

McGregor has teased fighting outside of the UFC. He’s discussed potential boxing matches and even bare-knuckle boxing bouts. McGregor has minority ownership stake in BKFC and has done staredowns with Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens. While the “Notorious” one has insisted he will fight under the BKFC banner one day, many fans and experts are skeptical.

If there is any real movement in a potential fight involving McGregor, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.