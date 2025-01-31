It isn’t safe for Conor McGregor to fight again, says UFC legend: ‘He shouldn’t do any form of combat’

By Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025

One well-known MMA personality doesn’t believe it’s safe for Conor McGregor to fight competitively again.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has not been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021 where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division UFC champion was planning on making his return against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. An injury derailed that plan, and fans have since been wondering if the Irishman will ever return to prizefighting.

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe McGregor should be trading leather again.

Chael Sonnen Says It Isn’t Safe for Conor McGregor to Fight Again

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his belief that it’s simply too dangerous for Conor McGregor to fight competitively with how much time has passed since he last fought.

“He simply is not going to do MMA, nor should he, but he also shouldn’t do any form of combat,” Sonnen said. “It would not be safe for him to go into UFC Fight Pass Invitational, it would not be safe for Conor to go into a grappling match. It would not be safe for him to go into a boxing match, it would not be safe for him to go into an MMA match if the number one and golden rule is to protect yourself at all times.

“There is nobody under contract, not a top 10 guy, there is nobody under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship that Conor could protect himself against at all times. There is nobody under contract at bare-knuckle boxing where Conor could protect himself at all times.”

McGregor has teased fighting outside of the UFC. He’s discussed potential boxing matches and even bare-knuckle boxing bouts. McGregor has minority ownership stake in BKFC and has done staredowns with Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens. While the “Notorious” one has insisted he will fight under the BKFC banner one day, many fans and experts are skeptical.

If there is any real movement in a potential fight involving McGregor, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

