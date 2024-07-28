UFC 304 Results: Paddy Pimblett stops King Green in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and King Green.

Pimblett (21-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at December’s UFC 296 event. Prior to that victory, ‘The Baddy’ was coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon in 2022.

Meanwhile, King Green (32-15-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at April’s historic UFC 300 event, where he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller. The 37-year-old has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the ‘Pimblett vs. Green’ matchup begins and Paddy lands a jab. Green is already talking to him, waving him on. Green fires off a pair of kicks. Then he catches one of Pimblett’s kick and talks some more. Green has his hands at his hips. He shoots in on Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ jumps on a guillotine. He makes a beautiful transition to a triangle choke. Pimblett grabs King’s arm, too, but Green is already asleep. WOW!

Official UFC 304 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. King Green via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his submission victory over Green this evening in Manchester?