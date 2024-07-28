Pros react after Paddy Pimblett sleeps King Green at UFC 304

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and King Green.

Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano

Pimblett (22-3 MMA) entered the contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his previous being a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at December’s UFC 296 event. Prior to that victory, ‘The Baddy’ had earned a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon in 2022.

Meanwhile, King Green (32-16-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at April’s historic UFC 300 event, where he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller. The 37-year-old has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Pimblett vs. Green’ matchup did not make it out of the opening round. Paddy Pimblett got off to a quick start behind his jab, which eventually led to King Green shooting in for a takedown. After locking up a guillotine choke, ‘The Baddy’ quickly transitioned to a triangle choke which ultimately put the American to sleep (see that here).

Official UFC 304 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. King Green via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Green’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating King Green at UFC 304:

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his submission victory over King Green this evening in Manchester?

