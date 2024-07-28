Pros react after Paddy Pimblett sleeps King Green at UFC 304

Tonight’s UFC 304 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and King Green.

Pimblett (22-3 MMA) entered the contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his previous being a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at December’s UFC 296 event. Prior to that victory, ‘The Baddy’ had earned a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon in 2022.

Meanwhile, King Green (32-16-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at April’s historic UFC 300 event, where he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller. The 37-year-old has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Pimblett vs. Green’ matchup did not make it out of the opening round. Paddy Pimblett got off to a quick start behind his jab, which eventually led to King Green shooting in for a takedown. After locking up a guillotine choke, ‘The Baddy’ quickly transitioned to a triangle choke which ultimately put the American to sleep (see that here).

Official UFC 304 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. King Green via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Green’ below:

Paddy the Baddy vs. King Green on deck 🔥 #UFC304 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 28, 2024

BEEN excited for this scrap. Great grappling-finish threats set up with power boxing from Pimblett, and Bobby king green lightning ⚡️ fast unorthodox boxing is a top fight for this card! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) July 28, 2024

I’m excited for this one 👀 #ufc304 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 28, 2024

I think Bobby takes this one. #UFC304 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2024

King Green is a dog…that cardio and volume and chaos….can Paddy handle it? #ufc304 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 28, 2024

Bobby is so much smaller than Paddy. Patty looks like middle weight — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 28, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating King Green at UFC 304:

Impressive performance — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

CHAMA 🔥 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 28, 2024

Paddy the jake Paul of the ufc I swear when have you ever seen Bobby shoot for a shot that’s shit was sold smh lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 28, 2024

The man @PaddyTheBaddy a man of the people. Kudos to Bobby Green for always being the man. #ufc304 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 28, 2024

