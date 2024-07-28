UFC 304 Results: Arnold Allen defeats Giga Chikadze (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze.

Arnold Allen

Allen (20-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Almighty’ is coming off back-t0-back unanimous decision losses to opponents Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev. Prior to those setbacks, the Ipswich native had strung together twelve consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze (15-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Alex Caceres eleven months ago in Singapore. That victory was preceded by a loss to Calvin Kattar in January of 2022.

Round one of this featherweight bout begins and Giga Chikadze comes forward with a pair of high kicks, but neither connect. Chikadze goes to the body. Allen catches the kick and then pushes him against the cage. Giga quickly breaks free and gets back to range. Chikadze throws some more high kicks. Allen is struggling to find his range early. He comes in with a pair of jabs, but Chikadze is able to avoid. ‘Almighty’ finally sneaks in a good punch. The fighters trade big kicks to close the round.

Round two begins and Giga Chikadze gets to work with his jab. At least three have landed cleanly here in the opening minute. Allen is struggling to get the Georgian in range. Chikadze lands another hard jab, but Allen responds with a hook. Chikadze partially connects with a head kick. Allen returns fire with a right hand. He lands a 1 -2 and then attacks the body. Chikadze just misses with a flying knee and then a head kick. Round two comes to an end.

The third and final round begins and Arnold Allen comes out quickly and lands a good jab. Chikadze returns fire with a body kick. Allen comes forward with a big left hand. Chikadze is cut and appears to be losing steam. Allen continues to land his jab. Chikadze is fading. Allen is landing his left hand repeatedly now. Chikadze is hardly throwing now. Allen with a 1-2 and then a jumping knee before the buzzer.

Official UFC 304 Results: Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his victory over Chikadze this evening in Manchester?

