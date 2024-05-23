Dustin Poirier rules out the possibility of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor: “I don’t need that bad energy in my life”

By Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shut down the possibility of a fourth fight against Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Poirier and McGregor first fought back in 2014 while they were featherweights and the Irishman won by knockout. They had their rematch at lightweight in 2021, with Poirier winning by KO, and in their trilogy, McGregor broke his leg leading to another victory for ‘The Diamond’.

However, in the lead-up to the fights, Conor McGregor was full of trash-talk and he even brought Dustin Poirier’s wife into it. It got personal and heated which is why ‘The Diamond’ doesn’t want to fight the Irishman for a fourth time.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Poirier told ESPN. “All I want is the UFC lightweight championship… I don’t feel the need to fight him again at all. I don’t need that [bad] energy in my life.”

Although Dustin Poirier doesn’t see a need to fight Conor McGregor for a fourth time, if he becomes the lightweight champ and the fourth fight is for the belt, he would be in for a massive payday with the pay-per-view points. However, Poirier doesn’t seem to care about that, and it appears the rivalry will end with three fights and Poirier winning two of them.

McGregor, meanwhile, has said the fourth fight is a must as he thinks there is unfinished business with Poirier. Of course, the third fight didn’t have a true ending due to the Irishman breaking his leg at the end of the first round.

But, for now, as Poirier says, he remains focused on the lightweight title which he has a third crack at winning on June 1 in the main event of UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev. Poirier enters the bout as a sizeable underdog, but he has confidence he will KO Makhachev to become the undisputed lightweight champ.

Should Poirier become the champ, a rematch with Makhachev would likely happen. But, one fight that won’t is the fourth bout against McGregor.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

