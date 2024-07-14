Conor McGregor tells Michael Chandler that they have a new fight date in 2024: “I talked to Dana today”

Conor McGregor claims a new fight date for a showdown with Michael Chandler has been discussed. McGregor and Chandler were set to collide in the main event of UFC 303 in Las Vegas at the end of June. That didn’t happen, as McGregor pulled out of the fight due to a toe injury. A light heavyweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka ended up taking its place. While many have wondered if the fight between McGregor and Chandler will ever take place, The “Notorious” one has provided an update. RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER QUESTIONS CONOR MCGREGOR’S UFC 303 WITHDRAWAL: “DOESN’T SEEM LIKE A REASON TO PULL OUT”

Conor McGregor Gives Update on New Date for Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor has taken to his ‘X’ account to claim that a new date to share the Octagon with Michael Chandler seems to be locked in.

I talked to Dana today about our new date, all looking good! 24’ for sure 👍🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 14, 2024

“I talked to Dana today about our new date, all looking good! 24’ for sure,” McGregor wrote.

It has been three years since fight fans last saw Conor McGregor compete inside the Octagon. He suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his third meeting with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor’s planned return for UFC 303 would’ve drawn eyeballs to International Fight Week, but the UFC made the most out of a bad situation, also having to deal with a last-minute change to the co-main event.

The question now is, will Conor McGregor actually fight in 2024? Chandler has essentially put his career on hold waiting for “Mystic Mac.” It’s clear that Chandler is in a position financially where he can afford to wait for the major payoff.

McGregor remains a massive draw and his next fight inside the Octagon is expected to be a huge financial success for the UFC if it ever comes to fruition.

Stick with BJPenn.com for continued coverage of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler updates.