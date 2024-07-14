Conor McGregor tells Michael Chandler that they have a new fight date in 2024: “I talked to Dana today”

By Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Conor McGregor claims a new fight date for a showdown with Michael Chandler has been discussed.

Conor McGregor

McGregor and Chandler were set to collide in the main event of UFC 303 in Las Vegas at the end of June. That didn’t happen, as McGregor pulled out of the fight due to a toe injury. A light heavyweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka ended up taking its place.

While many have wondered if the fight between McGregor and Chandler will ever take place, The “Notorious” one has provided an update.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER QUESTIONS CONOR MCGREGOR’S UFC 303 WITHDRAWAL: “DOESN’T SEEM LIKE A REASON TO PULL OUT”

Conor McGregor Gives Update on New Date for Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor has taken to his ‘X’ account to claim that a new date to share the Octagon with Michael Chandler seems to be locked in.

“I talked to Dana today about our new date, all looking good! 24’ for sure,” McGregor wrote.

It has been three years since fight fans last saw Conor McGregor compete inside the Octagon. He suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his third meeting with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor’s planned return for UFC 303 would’ve drawn eyeballs to International Fight Week, but the UFC made the most out of a bad situation, also having to deal with a last-minute change to the co-main event.

The question now is, will Conor McGregor actually fight in 2024? Chandler has essentially put his career on hold waiting for “Mystic Mac.” It’s clear that Chandler is in a position financially where he can afford to wait for the major payoff.

McGregor remains a massive draw and his next fight inside the Octagon is expected to be a huge financial success for the UFC if it ever comes to fruition.

Stick with BJPenn.com for continued coverage of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler updates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Drew Dober
Jean Silva

Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

UFC star Drew Dober has issued a statement following his defeat at the hands of Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

UFC Denver, Bonus, Drew Dober, Jean Silva, UFC
Jean Silva

UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returned to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Tracy Cortez

Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the flyweight main event between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Denver, Results, UFC

UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024
Drew Dober, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Jean Silva

Pros react after Jean Silva TKO's Drew Dober at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Jean Silva, Drew Dober, UFC, Results, UFC Denver
Jean Silva

UFC Denver Results: Jean Silva TKO's Drew Dober (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Donald Trump, Assassination
UFC

Pro fighters react following assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Several pro fighters have shared reactions following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

UFC Denver, Namajunas, Cortez, Results, UFC
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver: 'Namajunas vs. Cortez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returns to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.