Sean Climaco faces dangerous KO artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Sean Climaco earns a chance to build on the momentum he garnered from his sensational ONE Championship debut. 

Sean Climaco

The Filipino-American sensation returns to action at ONE 168: Denver, taking place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena on September 6. There, he goes up against Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

After claiming victory in the Road To ONE: America tournament with three impressive knockouts, he showcased his readiness for higher-level competition.

In his maiden appearance on the main roster, “The One” made quick work of Josue Cruz, stopping the Mexican striker with a devastating body shot in the first round.

Now, Climaco is brimming with confidence. And another commanding performance in Denver would significantly bolster his case.

Johan Estupinan aims to stretch his win streak in ONE

However, Sean Climaco’s path to glory at ONE 168: Denver is far from easy.

On the flip side of the Circle stands Johan Estupinan, the first-ever Colombian athlete to compete in ONE Championship.

“Panda Kick” made a stunning debut last May, delivering a 27-second knockout against Kouta Omori.

The 21-year-old followed this up with another impressive victory a month later, dropping Sayik twice en route to a unanimous decision win.

For Estupinan, beating Climaco would not only extend his winning streak but also propel him closer to the division’s top-five rankings.

This three-round duel adds excitement to an already stacked card, where ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty defends his crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Also in the lineup is Kade Ruotolo, who puts his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship on the line against flyweight titleholder Mikey Musumeci.

Meanwhile, Liam Harrison makes his comeback from a long layoff to lock horns with Seksan Or Kwanmuan in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai tiff.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Reinier de Ridder

ONE star Reinier de Ridder leaves promotion, set for UAE Warriors debut

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024
Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov promises fans unforgettable clash with Aaron Canarte: "That's my fighting style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2024

Despite his growing stature in ONE Championship, Shamil Gasanov assures fans that he’s not taking his upcoming opponent lightly. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly plans to use Mayssa Bastos to bolster legacy: "When I beat her, it’s better for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Danielle Kelly relishes the fact that she’s entering the first defense of her ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title as an underdog. 

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin expects Haggerty-Superlek world title fight to go full five rounds

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Among the many who are excited for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to go at it is Anatoly Malykhin. 

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo wants to compete at ONE 169: “It would be such a great opportunity”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Tye Ruotolo doesn’t plan on remaining idle in the coming months. 

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo still has more to prove: “I don't believe I'm in my prime yet”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024
Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka eager to move closer to title shot with win at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2024

Hiroyuki Tetsuka knows if he plays his cards right in his next outing, a win may land him a shot at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship. 

Christian Lee
ONE Championship

Official: Christian Lee returns to action against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 14, 2024

Christian Lee’s highly anticipated return to action finally has a date.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov vs. Aaron Canarte official for ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 14, 2024

An intriguing featherweight MMA tilt goes down at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video when Shamil Gasanov squares off against Aaron Canarte.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang vs. Manny Pacquiao in boxing? MMA legend says it "would be an honor”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 13, 2024

Novelty matches in boxing have captured the public’s imagination, and Eduard Folayang seems more than willing to join the trend. 