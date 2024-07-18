Sean Climaco faces dangerous KO artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 168: Denver

Sean Climaco earns a chance to build on the momentum he garnered from his sensational ONE Championship debut.

The Filipino-American sensation returns to action at ONE 168: Denver, taking place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena on September 6. There, he goes up against Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

After claiming victory in the Road To ONE: America tournament with three impressive knockouts, he showcased his readiness for higher-level competition.

In his maiden appearance on the main roster, “The One” made quick work of Josue Cruz, stopping the Mexican striker with a devastating body shot in the first round.

Now, Climaco is brimming with confidence. And another commanding performance in Denver would significantly bolster his case.