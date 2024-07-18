Sean Climaco faces dangerous KO artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 168: Denver
Sean Climaco earns a chance to build on the momentum he garnered from his sensational ONE Championship debut.
The Filipino-American sensation returns to action at ONE 168: Denver, taking place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena on September 6. There, he goes up against Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.
After claiming victory in the Road To ONE: America tournament with three impressive knockouts, he showcased his readiness for higher-level competition.
In his maiden appearance on the main roster, “The One” made quick work of Josue Cruz, stopping the Mexican striker with a devastating body shot in the first round.
Now, Climaco is brimming with confidence. And another commanding performance in Denver would significantly bolster his case.
Johan Estupinan aims to stretch his win streak in ONE
However, Sean Climaco’s path to glory at ONE 168: Denver is far from easy.
On the flip side of the Circle stands Johan Estupinan, the first-ever Colombian athlete to compete in ONE Championship.
“Panda Kick” made a stunning debut last May, delivering a 27-second knockout against Kouta Omori.
The 21-year-old followed this up with another impressive victory a month later, dropping Sayik twice en route to a unanimous decision win.
For Estupinan, beating Climaco would not only extend his winning streak but also propel him closer to the division’s top-five rankings.
This three-round duel adds excitement to an already stacked card, where ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty defends his crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Also in the lineup is Kade Ruotolo, who puts his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship on the line against flyweight titleholder Mikey Musumeci.
Meanwhile, Liam Harrison makes his comeback from a long layoff to lock horns with Seksan Or Kwanmuan in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai tiff.