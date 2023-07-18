Paddy Pimblett plans on being more disciplined with his diet going forward: “It’s ridiculous”

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has explained why he’s going to be more disciplined with his diet moving forward.

Ever since his controversial win over Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett has had to face a lot of criticism. Many have decided to focus on his in-cage ability, whereas others have raised an eyebrow over his weight gain. Between fights, it’s been well documented that Paddy tends to balloon up in weight, even noting previously that he feels he has an eating disorder.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT REVEALS THE SECRET TO HIS EXTREME WEIGHT CUTTING

As he prepares to return to the Octagon, however, it seems as if he’s ready to get things under control. During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about that decision.

“It goes in one ear and out the other – they can all f*ck off,” Pimblett said. “I don’t care. People can say what they want about me. I’m the one, as people say, putting my life on the line and getting in the cage. People on the outside, they don’t see what we have to do to make weight. As I’ve said before, I actually am going to try and keep my weight down now. I’ve never actually tried to do it before.

Pimblett gets honest

“After every fight, I’ve just ballooned up and started eating 8,000 calories a day. Now I probably won’t do that. It’s mad that people keep asking me, ‘Who are you fighting and who do you want when you come back?’ I don’t know. I’m not going to be back for like six months, and as you know the amount of change that can happen in six months in fighting, it’s ridiculous.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is next for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC

