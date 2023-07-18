Paddy Pimblett plans on being more disciplined with his diet going forward: “It’s ridiculous”

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has explained why he’s going to be more disciplined with his diet moving forward.

Ever since his controversial win over Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett has had to face a lot of criticism. Many have decided to focus on his in-cage ability, whereas others have raised an eyebrow over his weight gain. Between fights, it’s been well documented that Paddy tends to balloon up in weight, even noting previously that he feels he has an eating disorder.

As he prepares to return to the Octagon, however, it seems as if he’s ready to get things under control. During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about that decision.

“It goes in one ear and out the other – they can all f*ck off,” Pimblett said. “I don’t care. People can say what they want about me. I’m the one, as people say, putting my life on the line and getting in the cage. People on the outside, they don’t see what we have to do to make weight. As I’ve said before, I actually am going to try and keep my weight down now. I’ve never actually tried to do it before.