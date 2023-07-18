Paulo Costa insinuates he pulled out of UFC 291 to accept future fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa has once again teased the idea of a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev after pulling out of UFC 291.

Later this month, Paulo Costa was scheduled to go head to head with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291. Unfortunately, as per recent reports, Costa has had to pull out. Instead, Roman Dolidze is expected to take his place on short notice.

It continues a trend of real inactivity for the Brazilian middleweight. Many fans just want to see him get back in the cage but up to this point, his inconsistency has been really impacting his ability to build momentum.

However, with that being said, there are rumblings that he may be on the verge of a match-up with Khamzat Chimaev. The two have teased such an interaction in the past but it’s never been pushed over the line.

After it was rumored on Twitter that he’d be taking on Chimaev in Abu Dhabi this October, Costa had the following to say.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Paulo Costa is OFF according to Ikram’s camp the new fight that is in the works is

Ikram Aliskerov vs Roman Dolidze per @judobetter995 pic.twitter.com/iMUgCHN1LC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 17, 2023