Paulo Costa insinuates he pulled out of UFC 291 to accept future fight with Khamzat Chimaev

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

Paulo Costa has once again teased the idea of a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev after pulling out of UFC 291.

Khamzat Chimaev, Paulo Costa, UFC

Later this month, Paulo Costa was scheduled to go head to head with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291. Unfortunately, as per recent reports, Costa has had to pull out. Instead, Roman Dolidze is expected to take his place on short notice.

It continues a trend of real inactivity for the Brazilian middleweight. Many fans just want to see him get back in the cage but up to this point, his inconsistency has been really impacting his ability to build momentum.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV TAKES AIM AT “NOT GOOD” PAULO COSTA FOR ACCEPTING A FIGHT WITH IKRAM ALISKEROV AT UFC 291: “HE BEAT NOBODY”

However, with that being said, there are rumblings that he may be on the verge of a match-up with Khamzat Chimaev. The two have teased such an interaction in the past but it’s never been pushed over the line.

After it was rumored on Twitter that he’d be taking on Chimaev in Abu Dhabi this October, Costa had the following to say.

Costa’s curiosity

Paulo said “smart”, following a since-deleted tweet in which he also said “Pauli is smart enough”. Whether or not he’s just playing with the fans, though, remains to be seen.

We all want to live in a world where Paulo Costa is fighting Khamzat Chimaev. It would serve as a real test for the Chechen star in his pursuit of glory at 185 pounds, and for Costa, he could vault right back into title contention with a big win.

Still, though, there are a lot of potential hurdles in the way before we can get to that point. Hopefully, one way or the other, this actually happens before the end of the year.

Do you want to see Paulo Costa take on Khamzat Chimaev? If it takes place, who do you think will win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

