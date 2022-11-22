Paddy Pimblett reveals the secret to his extreme weight cutting and shares bold prediction for his upcoming fight at UFC 282: “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first”

Paddy Pimblett has revealed the secret behind his extreme weight cutting as he prepares to battle Jared Gordon.

With a 3-0 record since entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is understandably on top of the world. He’s looked sharp in every performance, he continues to improve, and he has his sights set on the big time.

Next month at UFC 282, he’ll face another step up in competition when he battles Jared Gordon.

This is a contest that has been teased for the better part of a year now. Still, even with that being the case, it doesn’t feel like there’s too much genuine animosity between these men.

One of the biggest challenges facing Pimblett is getting his weight down to the lightweight limit but in a recent interview, he made it clear that it should be no problem whatsoever.

“There’s no rocket science to it,” Pimblett said. “It’s not hard. Get yourself in a calorie deficit. Why do you think I get so fat? Because I’ve got to go from eating 1,500 to 2,000 calories a day to eating 8,000 a day. That’s why the weight piles on and that’s why it comes off so easy.”

“Last camp was one of the worst camps of my life,” Pimblett said. “The day I got back from America, I had, like, seven weeks to make weight. The UFC just announced that date and I was like, I’m going to have to fight on it, aren’t I? It’s in the O2. I had seven weeks to lose, like, 20 kilos [approx. 44 pounds], and I did it.

Pimblett gets after it

“Where I’m at now, I’ve got, like, nine kilos [approx. 20 pounds] to lose. I’ve done more than that overnight. I’ve done 8.4 kilos overnight before, I can do nine kilos in four weeks.”

“I promise you now,” Pimblett said. “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first. Watch.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

