Israel Adesanya reveals plans to train with former rival Jon Jones: “It’s in the works”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has revealed that he plans on training with Jon Jones in the future.
In a bizarre turn of events, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear to be friends. At the very least, there’s a mutual respect there, which didn’t appear to be present when they previously went back and forth on social media. The two ran into each other recently and appeared to be having a great time, squashing the beef they held for so long.
On the one hand, we’ll probably never get the chance to see them square off in the Octagon. However, while that may be true in an official capacity, it may not be the case when it comes to training.
Both individuals operate at an incredibly high level. We all know that, and as such, they can probably teach each other a thing or two. During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya confirmed that they plan on training together.
Adesanya’s big revelation
“Already, it’s in the works [Adesanya and Jones training together]. It’ll happen.”
It was a short and sweet statement, but it’s something that fans across the globe will be happy to hear. The idea of seeing footage of them training together is fascinating, especially given their current status as champions at middleweight and heavyweight respectively.
The competitiveness they both possess has never been clearer for all to see. Now, though, they could wind up going to even greater heights, which is a terrifying prospect for their rivals.
