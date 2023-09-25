Paddy Pimblett opens as a sizeable betting favorite in return fight against Tony Ferguson

By Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has opened as a sizeable betting favorite for his UFC 296 fight against Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Friday night that Pimblett is set for his first fight in a year as he takes on the former interim lightweight champion in Ferguson. It’s a fight that caught many by surprise, but on paper, does make a lot of sense in terms of where both men are in their careers.

Although Pimblett is coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon, the Brit is still a massive favorite over Ferguson at UFC 296. BetOnline.ag opened the odds for the fight that sees the Brit above a -300 favorite.

UFC 296 Opening Odds:

Paddy Pimblett (-340)
Tony Ferguson (+280)

With Paddy Pimblett being a -340 favorite, you would need to bet $340 to win $100 if you like the Brit to get his hand raised. If you like Tony Ferguson to win, a $100 bet would net you $280 should ‘El Cucuy’ pull off the upset.

RELATED: Dana White announces three title fights, including Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards to headline UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3) is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and last fought back at UFC 282 last December when he beat Jared Gordon by decision. Many thought that Gordon did enough to win, but it was Pimblett who got the victory in a lackluster scrap. After the win, Pimblett underwent ankle surgery which has kept him out of action for a year.

Pimblett also has wins over Jordan Leavitt by second-round submission, Kazula Vargas by first-round submission, and Luigi Vendramini by first-round KO.

Tony Ferguson (25-9) is on a six-fight losing streak and suffered a third-round submission loss to Bobby Green back in July at UFC 291. Prior to that, Ferguson was submitted by Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 and was knocked out by Michael Chandler. He also dropped decisions to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira, and to start the losing streak, he was TKO’d by Justin Gaethje for the interim title.

Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

