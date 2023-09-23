Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 296 including Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

By Cole Shelton - September 22, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 296 including the return of Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett

Earlier this week, White announced that UFC 296 would be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. The co-main event of UFC 296 sees Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight title against Brandon Royval. The card already seemed solid, but White announced two more big fights on social media.

The first fight Dana White announced is a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov. ‘Wonderboy’ surprised many when he announced on social media that he accepted a fight with Rakhmonov, despite him saying to BJPENN.com last year he had no interest in that fight.

However, the fight that many fans will be excited about that Dana White announced is a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3) hasn’t fought since UFC 282 last December when he won a controversial decision over Jared Gordon. He has since had surgery and he thought he wouldn’t be able to fight in 2023, but Pimblett will get to fight this year. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion is 4-0 in the UFC and also holds a second-round submission over Jordan Leavitt, a first-round submission over Kazula Vargas, and a first-round KO over Luigi Vendramini in his debut.

Tony Ferguson (25-9) is currently on a six-fight losing streak and coming off a third-round submission loss to Bobby Green back in July. Prior to that, ‘El Cucuy’ suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279. Also on the losing streak, Ferguson has lost to Michael Chandler by KO, Beneil Darisuh by decision, Charles Oliveira by decision, and Justin Gaethje by TKO for the interim lightweight title.

With the addition of the two fights Dana White announced, UFC 296 is as follows:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Deiveson Figuiredo and Rob Font

Deiveson Figueiredo books December bantamweight debut against Rob Font

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023
Chris Leben
UFC

Retired fan-favorite Chris Leben to make Nevada judging debut at UFC Vegas 79: "Grateful"

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

Former UFC veteran Chris Leben has taken his talents to the side of the cage.

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson verbally agrees to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296: "Can't wait"

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov will clash in December.

Tracy Cortez, UFC
UFC

Tracy Cortez details the backstory behind viral Paulo Costa selfie

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Tracy Cortez is detailing the backstory behind the viral selfie she took with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

UFC

Daniel Cormier praises Leon Edwards for his improvements, but warns him not to underestimate Colby Covington

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Daniel Cormier is praising Leon Edwards for his improvements, but warns him not to underestimate Colby Covington.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington expresses interest in fighting “f**king punk” Sean Strickland following UFC 293

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023
Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson reveals Nate Diaz was suffering from a pinched nerve in boxing match with Jake Paul

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Rampage Jackson has revealed that Nate Diaz was suffering from a pinched nerve in his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley reveals the one opponent he would return to the UFC to fight: “The only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Tyron Woodley has revealed the one UFC fighter he’d return to face if he were given the opportunity to do so.

Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes he caught Jiri Prochazka “off guard” with UFC 295 booking: “You can't just wing things”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Alex Pereira believes that he caught Jiri Prochazka off guard by agreeing to fight him as early as UFC 295.

Cris Cyborg, Dana White
Dana White

Cris Cyborg reveals the recent conversation she had with UFC CEO Dana White: “I already forgave him”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Bellator star Cris Cyborg has revealed that he has made amends with UFC president Dana White following their feud.