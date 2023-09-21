Dana Whites announces three title fights, including Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards to headline UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced some major fights for the last two pay-per-views of the year.

White announced on the UFC’s social media the co-main event for UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden while also announcing the main and co-main event for UFC 296 in December.

The co-main event of UFC 295 will see the vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs as former 205lbs champion Jiri Prochazka takes on former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. The main event of UFC 295 sees Jon Jones defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.

The light heavyweight title has been vacant since Jamahal Hill vacated the belt after he ruptured his Achilles back in July. Hill won the title following Prochazka letting go of the belt as he needed surgery that has kept him out for a year-and-a-half.

Dana White didn’t stop there, as he also announced that Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 296 on Dec. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Colby Covington. This is a fight that has been talked about for months, and will now finally happen.

Edwards last fought back in March as he defended his welterweight title for the first time with a win over Kamaru Usman in their trilogy. After the fight, Dana White was adamant that Colby Covington would get the next title shot, despite him not fighting since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White also announced the UFC 296 co-main event which sees the flyweight title up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja is looking to defend his belt for the first time in a rematch against Brandon Royval. The two fought back in August 2021 and it was Pantoja who won by second-round submission.

Over two years later, Dana White confirmed the rematch will finally happen and will once again take place in Las Vegas.

