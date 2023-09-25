Newly crowned champion Sean Strickland doesn’t care who his first title defense is against: “I want to make f*cking money”

By Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make some real money.

Sean Strickland

‘Tarzan’ is obviously fresh off the first title shot of his career against Israel Adesanya earlier this summer. The two headlined UFC 293, with Sean Strickland entering the contest riding a two-fight winning streak. Still, the challenger entered the matchup a massive underdog, as he headed into Australia.

However, in the main event of UFC 293, Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. He knocked down Israel Adesanya in round one, eventually securing a lopsided unanimous decision. Following the event, Dana White hinted that ‘The Last Stylebender’ was next in line for a rematch.

However, the promoter has since gone back on those comments. As of now, Sean Strickland’s next opponent isn’t known. Whoever he does face, he wants it to be someone who makes him a lot of money, as he revealed on his YouTube channel in a recent interview. That’s essentially his only request as of  right now.

“Izzy would be better, I’m sure they might give him a rematch,” Sean Strickland stated to Chris Curtis during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “He might take it a little bit more serious, and put up a better fight… My thing is when it comes to my next fight, everyone’s like ‘Who do you want to fight?’, I don’t give a f*ck.”

He continued, “I want to make f*cking money, I get those pay-per-view points. Give me somebody who’s going to make me f*cking money. I don’t want anything boring, give me someone who’s making money.”

What do you make of these comments from Sean Strickland? Who do you want to see him face in his first title defense?

