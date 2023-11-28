Demetrious Johnson ranks himself at No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters of all-time: “Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to”

By Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is ranking himself No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters of all-time.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean

‘Mighty Mouse’ (25-4 MMA) currently fights in the lightweight division of ONE Championship and has 5 wins and 1 loss under that banner.  Johnson most recently fought and defeated Adriano Moraes (20-5 MMA) this past May.

A former UFC champion, Johnson parted ways with the promotion in 2018 after going down to defeat against Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) at UFC 227. While with the UFC Johnson held the record for most consecutive title defenses in their history.

The UFC traded Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren (19-2 MMA). A  little more than a year after joining the UFC, ‘Funky’ made the decision to retire.

Johnson, speaking on his YouTube channel said he ranks himself at No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters on all time:

“At No. 2, you have yours truly. Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to do in the Flyweight division or in any division. Eleven consecutive title defenses, created a brand-new move that none of you guys ever seen, the ‘Mighty Whizzbar,’ shout out to Matt Hume helping me learn that move.”

Concluding the 37-year-old said (h/t MMAMania):

“I have wins by knockout, submission, gone to a decision, gone to a split draw, whatever you want to call it.”

It is unclear whether or not Demetrious Johnson will retire any time soon, but he’s definitely considering it.

Do you agree with Johnson’s assessment of himself? Would you place his at No. 2 for greatest MMA fighters of all time?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

