Bobby Green explains why he has no interest in fighting “terrible f*****g fighter” Arman Tsarukyan

By Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Bobby Green doesn’t have an interest in a potential fight with Arman Tsarukyan down the line.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan

In the main event of UFC Austin, Tsarukyan is set to take on Beneil Dariush, while the co-main event sees Green take on Dan Hooker. With two lightweight fights atop the card, there is a chance they get matched up with one another in the future.

However, if Bobby Green wins, he says even if Arman Tsarukyan beats Dariush, he doesn’t have any interest in that fight. According to Green, he says he wants to fight exciting fights and doesn’t think Tsarukyan is anywhere close to being exciting.

“I’d say, I got a lot of people that want my name, a lot of people that want to fight me. A lot of people are saying they want to go down now all of a sudden I’m hot,” Green said to The Schmo. “Would I want to fight those guys? That Arman guy’s f*****g boring. I can’t stand watching him fight. Every time I watch him fight, I go to sleep. Then he calls out, 50 Gs! Dana, give me 50 Gs! I’m like, for what?

“What did you do? That was terrible! I don’t like to fight the boring guys. Those guys f*****g suck. That’s just f*****g weird. Those guys are weird. I respect Beneil, and the work Beneil has put in, I like Beneil but that Arman guy, he’s a terrible f*****g fighter. I already had to do that with Dawson and Dawson was a sleeper. Man, I don’t wanna keep fighting the boring guys. Those guys suck,” Green continued.

As of right now, Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t responded to Bobby Green’s comments saying he’s boring and a terrible fighter. But, with the two being on the same card at UFC Austin, Tsarukyan will likely be asked about it.

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Bobby Green UFC

Related

Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Middleweight rankings

Brendan Allen leapfrogs Khamzat Chimaev in latest UFC middleweight rankings update

Susan Cox - November 21, 2023
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping reacts after ESPN gives top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 21, 2023

Michael Bisping is reacting after ESPN gave top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings.

Conor McGregor
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley claims he knows the reason Conor McGregor won’t be coming back to UFC: “He’d get bodied”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appear to be a big believer in Conor McGregor’s return to the sport.

Alex Pereira wins title
Khamzat Chimaev

MMA fans scoff at Khamzat Chimaev request for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira: “You couldn’t finish Usman”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

A parade of mixed martial arts fans have reacted negatively to the idea of Khamzat Chimaev challenging Alex Pereira.

Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green explains why he’s picking Tony Ferguson to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he believes Tony Ferguson can defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig

What's next for Brendan Allen and Paul Craig after UFC Vegas 82?

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier again teases potential UFC 300 return: "Working on something"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier could be returning at a certain historic event in April.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael Venom Page hints at UFC signing after Bellator-PFL merger: "Moving on to the next chapter"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael Venom Page continues to hint at a potential UFC signing.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Dana White is "worried" about their promotion

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis thinks UFC CEO Dana White is worried about his promotion.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway says he’s on the “shortlist” to fight Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

Max Holloway is claiming he’s on the ‘shortlist’ to fight Conor McGregor.