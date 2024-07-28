UFC 304 Bonus Report: Paddy Pimblett takes home $200k

The Octagon returned to Manchester for tonight’s UFC 304 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch proved to be a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember the Name’ put forth a dominant performance, getting the better of Leon Edwards for the majority of the fight in both the standup and on the ground. Despite a late scare at the end of the fifth and final round, Muhammad seemingly handled Edwards with relative ease this evening and proved he was the better man this time around.

UFC 304 was co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes for a second time. The contest resulted in a short-lived affair. After Curtis Blaydes was able to get off a few decent punches, Tom Aspinall quickly blitzed the American and landed a big right hand that sent ‘Razor’ crashing to the canvas. From there, the Brit quickly pounced on Blaydes with a plethora of ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in and call the fight

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

The bonuses for tonight’s pay-per-view event were of course increased from $50k to $100k following a plea from King Green to Dana White.

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall pocketed an extra $100k for his first-round TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes in tonight’s UFC 304 co-main event (see that here). The Brit needed just 60-seconds to put away the American.

Performance of the night: Paddy Pimblett earned an extra $200k for his first-round submission victory over King Green (see that here). ‘The Baddy’ was able to lockup a triangle choke which but Green to sleep.

Performance of the night: Mick Parkin pocketed and extra $100k for his first-round knockout victory over Lukasz Brzeski.

