UFC 304 Bonus Report: Paddy Pimblett takes home $200k

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

The Octagon returned to Manchester for tonight’s UFC 304 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch proved to be a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember the Name’ put forth a dominant performance, getting the better of Leon Edwards for the majority of the fight in both the standup and on the ground. Despite a late scare at the end of the fifth and final round, Muhammad seemingly handled Edwards with relative ease this evening and proved he was the better man this time around.

UFC 304 was co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes for a second time. The contest resulted in a short-lived affair. After Curtis Blaydes was able to get off a few decent punches, Tom Aspinall quickly blitzed the American and landed a big right hand that sent ‘Razor’ crashing to the canvas. From there, the Brit quickly pounced on Blaydes with a plethora of ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in and call the fight

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

The bonuses for tonight’s pay-per-view event were of course increased from $50k to $100k following a plea from King Green to Dana White.

UFC 304, Edwards vs. Muhammad, Results, UFC

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall pocketed an extra $100k for his first-round TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes in tonight’s UFC 304 co-main event (see that here). The Brit needed just 60-seconds to put away the American.

Performance of the night: Paddy Pimblett earned an extra $200k for his first-round submission victory over King Green (see that here). ‘The Baddy’ was able to lockup a triangle choke which but Green to sleep.

Performance of the night: Mick Parkin pocketed and extra $100k for his first-round knockout victory over Lukasz Brzeski.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 304 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC UFC 304

Related

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

UFC 304 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
Tom Aspinall

Pros react after Tom Aspinall TKO's Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 event was co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes.

Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Tom Aspinall

UFC 304 Results: Tom Aspinall stops Curtis Blaydes in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano
Paddy Pimblett

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett sleeps King Green at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and King Green.

Paddy Pimblett, King Green, UFC 304, Results, UFC

UFC 304 Results: Paddy Pimblett stops King Green in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024
Arnold Allen
Giga Chikadze

UFC 304 Results: Arnold Allen defeats Giga Chikadze (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze.

Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Muhammad Mokaev

UFC 304 Results: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Manel Kape (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev.

UFC 304, Edwards vs. Muhammad, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

The Octagon returns to Manchester for tonight’s UFC 304 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
UFC

Paddy Pimblett believes blockbuster UFC event at Anfield could happen

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made it crystal clear that he believes there’s a chance the promotion could bring an event to Anfield.