Renato Moicano appreciates Paddy Pimblett’s kind words following UFC 300, still thinks he’s “easy money”

By Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett have shown mutual respect as of late, but “Money” still thinks he’d make short work of “The Baddy.”

Renato Moicano

Moicano’s stock has never been higher. The lightweight veteran is riding a three-fight winning streak. He recently made a huge statement by scoring a second-round TKO finish over Jalin Turner at UFC 300. As a result, Moicano has cracked the top 10 on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

While some beef had been brewing between Moicano and Paddy, Pimblett recently congratulated Moicano on his statement-making win.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT TARGETS UFC FIGHT AGAINST RENATO MOICANO AMID SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF: “YOU OWE ME MONEY, LAD”

Renato Moicano Less Hostile With Paddy Pimblett, But Has A Warning

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Moicano told Ariel Helwani that he was aware of Paddy’s kind words for him following UFC 300.

“I wanted to talk s*** about Paddy, but he made a lot of good comments about me so I’m not going to trash on him,” Moicano said Monday on The MMA Hour. “He congratulates me about the fight, he said, ‘Very good fight for Moicano.’ Somebody sent me the video.”

Pimblett suggested that he and Moicano would make for entertaining opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter.” The Brazilian bruiser agreed.

“He said he wants to do maybe The Ultimate Fighter, Moicano against Paddy. I would not be against that,” Moicano said. “I think that would be very, very funny. So I’m not going to talk too much s*** about him.

With that said, Moicano still believes he would handle business against Pimblett inside the Octagon.

“But if he wants the smoke, I’m going to make him easy f******* money, brother. I know you’re being nice. I know all that s***. But don’t forget, Moicano wants money. In God we trust. All the others, pay in cash motherf*******.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch

VIDEO | Nate Diaz walks out of final tour stop with Jorge Masvidal: "Square off with yourself mother f**ker"

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024
Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje reflects on decision to take "huge risk" against Max Holloway at UFC 300: "I have no regrets"

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Justin Gaethje knew he was taking a “huge risk” when he signed on to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland says it is a "damn shame to see" the current state of America: "I drive home and I see Mexican flags everywhere"

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is explaining why loving your country is one of the worst things for mental health.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, Herb Dean, Alex Pereira, UFC, Non-stoppage
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill makes first public remarks on referee Herb Dean's non-stoppage at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has made his first public remarks regarding referee Herb Dean’s non-stoppage at UFC 300.

Luke Rockhold, KO, Joe Schilling, Karate Combat, Karate Combat 45
Luke Rockhold

VIDEO | Luke Rockhold KO's Joe Schilling at Karate Combat

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold scored a knockout victory over Joe Schilling at today’s Karate Combat event.

Dana White

VIDEO: Dana White takes on 'MMA experts' over pre-UFC 300 disappointment and critiques

Curtis Calhoun - April 20, 2024
Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 303, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill set to return against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Jamahal Hill will be making a quick turnaround as he has been booked to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 on June 29.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Dominick Cruz

Deiveson Figueiredo calls for 'dream fight' against former UFC champ after UFC 300 win

Curtis Calhoun - April 19, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants to add a former bantamweight titleholder to his desired path to a title shot.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Report | UFC 303: ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ could break the promotion's gate record

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

Sources are saying that UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler could indeed break the promotion’s gate record.

Maycee Barber, UFC
UFC

Video | ‘Karen’ threatens to “bust up” UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber in California

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber ran into a ‘Karen’ in California who threatened to “bust” her up.