Renato Moicano appreciates Paddy Pimblett’s kind words following UFC 300, still thinks he’s “easy money”

Renato Moicano Less Hostile With Paddy Pimblett, But Has A Warning

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Moicano told Ariel Helwani that he was aware of Paddy’s kind words for him following UFC 300.

“I wanted to talk s*** about Paddy, but he made a lot of good comments about me so I’m not going to trash on him,” Moicano said Monday on The MMA Hour. “He congratulates me about the fight, he said, ‘Very good fight for Moicano.’ Somebody sent me the video.”

Pimblett suggested that he and Moicano would make for entertaining opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter.” The Brazilian bruiser agreed.

“He said he wants to do maybe The Ultimate Fighter, Moicano against Paddy. I would not be against that,” Moicano said. “I think that would be very, very funny. So I’m not going to talk too much s*** about him.

With that said, Moicano still believes he would handle business against Pimblett inside the Octagon.

“But if he wants the smoke, I’m going to make him easy f******* money, brother. I know you’re being nice. I know all that s***. But don’t forget, Moicano wants money. In God we trust. All the others, pay in cash motherf*******.”