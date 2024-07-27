Paddy Pimblett believes blockbuster UFC event at Anfield could happen
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made it crystal clear that he believes there’s a chance the promotion could bring an event to Anfield.
This weekend, Paddy Pimblett returns to action when he takes on Bobby aka King Green at UFC 304. If he wins, then in the eyes of many, that would serve as his biggest win in the promotion to date.
Either way, though, he’s still considered to be one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that ‘The Baddy’ believes he could sell out Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield if given the opportunity to headline a show there.
In a recent interview with Liverpool Echo, Pimblett revealed that some talks have taken place.
Pimblett’s Anfield dream
“I’ve spoken to people at Anfield about it. I’ve spoken to the CEO of Liverpool and they are all willing and happy to get it on. They want to do it.
“They’ve said it to me plenty of times. I sit in the Legends Lounge when I go to the [Liverpool] games and I’ve been to the boardroom where the CEO sits and they want to do it. I’d love the UFC to get in contact with them and get it done.”
Pimblett added: “It doesn’t need to be a title fight, I’d sell it out without a title. What’s Anfield now? 60,000 and with seats on the floor 70,000, 80,000? ‘d sell that out, I promise you now.”
Quotes via Liverpool Echo
Do you believe there is a chance we could see Paddy Pimblett compete at Anfield as part of a blockbuster UFC Liverpool event? Do you expect him to win this weekend? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
