Paddy Pimblett believes blockbuster UFC event at Anfield could happen

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made it crystal clear that he believes there’s a chance the promotion could bring an event to Anfield.

This weekend, Paddy Pimblett returns to action when he takes on Bobby aka King Green at UFC 304. If he wins, then in the eyes of many, that would serve as his biggest win in the promotion to date.

Either way, though, he’s still considered to be one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that ‘The Baddy’ believes he could sell out Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield if given the opportunity to headline a show there.

In a recent interview with Liverpool Echo, Pimblett revealed that some talks have taken place.