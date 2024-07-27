Blaydes speaks out on his speech issues

“I never really saw myself as like a spokesman for speech impediments. It was my dad, he has a speech impediment also, I got it from him, it’s hereditary. It’s not because [of] CTE, let’s get that out there. I know I get asked that the most.

“My daughter has a speech impediment and it scares me. I know children are mean. I know how it was for me growing up in Chicago. It can be real mean.”

“I wouldn’t raise my hand if I knew the answer [in school], I was embarrassed, I didn’t want people to laugh and all that stuff. I just want those people that also have a speed impediment to know that if people are laughing at you, it doesn’t mean anything about you, it means a whole lot more about them and their character.”

“Young people, old people, anyone with a speed impediment or anyone who has a connection with anyone with a speed impediment, I hope you can look at me and see you can do whatever you wanna do. If you wanna be a police officer, my dad is a cop, or just retired. If you wanna be whatever, teacher, astronaut, it’s just a speech impediment.”

