UFC star Curtis Blaydes opens up on his speech impediment issues

By Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC sensation Curtis Blaydes has opened up on his speech impediment issues heading into UFC 304 tonight.

Curtis Blaydes

At UFC 304, Curtis Blaydes will challenge Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight championship. If he wins, he’ll set up an undisputed title showdown with either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic at some point in the future.

RELATED: Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes winner is next for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner: “Absolutely”

Throughout the course of his career, Blaydes has always been on the verge of greatness. Alas, whenever he gets to the verge of a title opportunity, he always seems to fall short.

Ahead of this latest chance, Curtis has spoken out about one of the other big challenges he’s faced in his life.

Blaydes speaks out on his speech issues

“I never really saw myself as like a spokesman for speech impediments. It was my dad, he has a speech impediment also, I got it from him, it’s hereditary. It’s not because [of] CTE, let’s get that out there. I know I get asked that the most.

“My daughter has a speech impediment and it scares me. I know children are mean. I know how it was for me growing up in Chicago. It can be real mean.”

“I wouldn’t raise my hand if I knew the answer [in school], I was embarrassed, I didn’t want people to laugh and all that stuff. I just want those people that also have a speed impediment to know that if people are laughing at you, it doesn’t mean anything about you, it means a whole lot more about them and their character.”

“Young people, old people, anyone with a speed impediment or anyone who has a connection with anyone with a speed impediment, I hope you can look at me and see you can do whatever you wanna do. If you wanna be a police officer, my dad is a cop, or just retired. If you wanna be whatever, teacher, astronaut, it’s just a speech impediment.”

Can he get the job done tonight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

