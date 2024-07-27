UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

The Octagon returns to Manchester for tonight’s UFC 304 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Edwards (22-3 MMA) and Muhammad (23-3 MMA) first met back in March of 2021 where the end result was a no-contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke.

Leon Edwards will enter the contest on a thirteen-fight unbeaten streak. ‘Rocky’ was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 296 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington. Prior that, the Birmingham native was coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a ten-fight unbeaten streak, his most recent Octagon appearance resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that, ‘Remember the Name’ was coming off a TKO victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280 in 2022.

UFC 304 is co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes.

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes

‘Honey Badger’ and ‘Razor’ will also be meeting for the second time. Their first bout was back in July of 2022 where it was Blaydes emerging victorious by TKO only 15 seconds into Round 1 due to a knee injury suffered by the Brit.

Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Prior to that, the Manchester native had earned a TKO victory over Marcin Tybura.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299. ‘Razor’ has won four of his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 304 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (169) –

Tom Aspinall (251) vs. Curtis Blaydes (256) –

King Green (154.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156) –

Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185) –

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (146) –

UFC 304 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Daniel Pineda (146) vs. Nathaniel Wood (145) –

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Molly McCann (116) –

Jake Hadley (137) * vs. Caolan Loughran (136) –

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126) –

UFC 304 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Preston Parsons (169) –

Modestas Bukauskas (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205) – Bukauskas def. Prachnio via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:12 of Round 3

Kiefer Crosbie (171) vs. Sam Patterson (170) – Patterson def. Crosbie via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:50 of Round 1

Lukasz Brzeski (235) vs. Mick Parkin (264) – Parkin def. Brzeski via KO (punches) at 3:23 of Round 1

Alice Ardelean (116) vs. Shauna Bannon (115) – Bannon def. Ardelean by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 304 main event welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad?

