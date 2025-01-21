Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett doesn’t believe his own criticism of Renato Moicano following UFC 311

By Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

One former UFC fan favorite feels Paddy Pimblett doesn’t truly believe his recent comments about Renato Moicano post-UFC 311.

Paddy Pimblett

Moicano recently challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The fight was put together very late, as Makhachev’s initial challenger, Arman Tsarukyan, was removed from the card due to a back injury. Moicano, who was scheduled to take on Beneil Dariush, served as the replacement for the UFC 311 main event.

Ultimately, Moicano lost the fight via first-round submission, and Pimblett has criticized him for tapping out.

RENATO MOICANO AND PADDY PIMBLETT GO BACK AND FORTH AS FANS PUSH FOR GRUDGE MATCH

Matt Brown Thinks Paddy Pimblett Wants Attention with Dig at Renato Moicano’s Loss

During the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown explained why he believes Paddy Pimblett’s criticism of Renato Moicano’s UFC 311 loss isn’t valid.

“I’m betting it’s just Paddy trying to talk and be in the news and get his voice out there and just say things,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Because he’s a jiu-jitsu guy. He knows very well when he is caught and when it’s over. You start seeing the tunnel close is what happens when you almost go to sleep. What’s the point at this point?

“Going to sleep doesn’t prove anything. You know when it’s over. We all do jiu-jitsu all the time. We know when we’re caught. We know the end is inevitable. There’s no more escaping. You tap or go to sleep. Just tap. There’s no shame in it. You got caught. That’s it.”

Moicano and Pimblett have teased potentially sharing the Octagon for quite a while. The two have shown mutual respect, but also haven’t been afraid to trade barbs. Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers book the two for a lightweight clash.

