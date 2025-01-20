Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett go back and forth as fans push for grudge match

By Harry Kettle - January 20, 2025

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett continue to go back and forth and tease a future grudge match in the UFC.

Renato Moicano, Paddy Pimblett, UFC

Last weekend, Renato Moicano challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. He had just one day to prepare for this challenge and, in the end, he came up short in a first round submission defeat.

RELATED: Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

Ever since then, many have been wondering where Moicano now sits within the division. In the eyes of many, a bout that still makes sense for him is Beneil Dariush, who he was initially scheduled to battle. For others, though, the one that should go down is Renato vs Paddy Pimblett.

Ever since Saturday night, the two have been exchanging words back and forth on social media.

Moicano and Pimblett trade verbal blows

Moicano: “Paddy pimblitch is talking s***! Let me tell you something you gonna tap if we fight” You never got a short notice fight in your life imagine one day notice! #ufc #mma”

Pimblett: “I’m not talking s*** Renato I’m talking facts. U tapped after like 2 seconds like a bitch. Only chance you’ll ever get to be a @ufc world champ and u quit like an absolute sausage! I’d make u quit just like Islam did”

Moicano: “Take it easy bruddah the judges not gonna help you this time!”

If this isn’t one of the most intriguing fights you could make, we don’t know what is. Hopefully, we get to see it sooner rather than later.

Do you believe we will see Renato Moicano battle it out with Paddy Pimblett at some point in the future? If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the victory and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

