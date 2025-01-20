Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett go back and forth as fans push for grudge match

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett continue to go back and forth and tease a future grudge match in the UFC.

Last weekend, Renato Moicano challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. He had just one day to prepare for this challenge and, in the end, he came up short in a first round submission defeat.

Ever since then, many have been wondering where Moicano now sits within the division. In the eyes of many, a bout that still makes sense for him is Beneil Dariush, who he was initially scheduled to battle. For others, though, the one that should go down is Renato vs Paddy Pimblett.

Ever since Saturday night, the two have been exchanging words back and forth on social media.