Javier Mendez reveals one thing he doesn’t like about Islam Makhachev’s sparring sessions

By Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev has been a golden goose for Javier Mendez, but the renowned head coach has one pet peeve with the UFC lightweight champion.

Islam Makhachev

Mendez has helped Makhachev throughout their time together at American Kickboxing Academy. Of course, Makhachev splits his time in California and Dagestan in preparation for his fights. The method has worked wonders for Makhachev, who recently set a new record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses.

With that said, there are times when the top 155-pound in the world has Mendez on edge.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN SCOFFS AT NOTION THAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV & BELAL MUHAMMAD CAN’T FIGHT DUE TO TRAINING TIES

Javier Mendez Disapproves of Islam Makhachev Sparring with Heavyweights

Javier Mendez made an appearance on Submission Radio post-UFC 311. When asked about the possibility of Islam Makhachev potentially moving all the way up to 185 pounds some day, Mendez shared confidence in his fighter’s ability to succeed at that weight class. The AKA coach then recalled Makhachev handling heavyweights during training, but he isn’t too thrilled about it.

“I’ve seen him go with heavyweights in the gym that are really good and he’s whooping on them,” Mendez said. “I don’t like it ’cause when he’s going with heavies I go, ‘What are you doing with heavyweights? You shouldn’t be going with heavyweights.’ It was in Dagestan and I said, ‘Hey.’ He goes, ‘No, coach. It’s okay.’ I go, ‘No, it’s not okay ’cause if those guys land one good shot on you it can change everything.'”

Makhachev once again impressed MMA fans with his first-round submission victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 this past Saturday. This wasn’t the originally scheduled lightweight title fight, as Arman Tsarukyan was set to challenge for the gold. Instead, Makhachev faced Moicano when Tsarukyan pulled out of the bout due to a back injury.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Javier Mendez UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan

UFC legend shares theory on Arman Tsarukyan's back injury that forced him out of Islam Makhachev rematch

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett doesn't believe his own criticism of Renato Moicano following UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

One former UFC fan favorite feels Paddy Pimblett doesn’t truly believe his recent comments about Renato Moicano post-UFC 311.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues warning to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has issued a warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill breaks silence following UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC fighter Jamahal Hill has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares footage of graphic leg injury

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has shared graphic footage of his pre-UFC 311 leg injury.

Nick Diaz

Jake Shields provides positive update on his longtime friend Nick Diaz

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili

What's next for the stars of UFC 311?

Cole Shelton - January 20, 2025

The UFC was in Inglewood, California for a solid UFC 311 card on Saturday, as the event saw two titles on the line.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira says he requested to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313: "I asked for him"

Cole Shelton - January 20, 2025

Alex Pereira says he requested to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen speak after being named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 33: "We'll have to grapple!"

Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025

UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen can’t wait to coach The Ultimate Fighter.

Arman Tsarukyan
Dana White

Arman Tsarukyan intends to re-earn UFC title shot following Dana White's comments: "I will beat Oliveira again"

Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is ready to do whatever it takes to earn a title shot.