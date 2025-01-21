Javier Mendez reveals one thing he doesn’t like about Islam Makhachev’s sparring sessions
Islam Makhachev has been a golden goose for Javier Mendez, but the renowned head coach has one pet peeve with the UFC lightweight champion.
Mendez has helped Makhachev throughout their time together at American Kickboxing Academy. Of course, Makhachev splits his time in California and Dagestan in preparation for his fights. The method has worked wonders for Makhachev, who recently set a new record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses.
With that said, there are times when the top 155-pound in the world has Mendez on edge.
RELATED: KAMARU USMAN SCOFFS AT NOTION THAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV & BELAL MUHAMMAD CAN’T FIGHT DUE TO TRAINING TIES
Javier Mendez Disapproves of Islam Makhachev Sparring with Heavyweights
Javier Mendez made an appearance on Submission Radio post-UFC 311. When asked about the possibility of Islam Makhachev potentially moving all the way up to 185 pounds some day, Mendez shared confidence in his fighter’s ability to succeed at that weight class. The AKA coach then recalled Makhachev handling heavyweights during training, but he isn’t too thrilled about it.
“I’ve seen him go with heavyweights in the gym that are really good and he’s whooping on them,” Mendez said. “I don’t like it ’cause when he’s going with heavies I go, ‘What are you doing with heavyweights? You shouldn’t be going with heavyweights.’ It was in Dagestan and I said, ‘Hey.’ He goes, ‘No, coach. It’s okay.’ I go, ‘No, it’s not okay ’cause if those guys land one good shot on you it can change everything.'”
Makhachev once again impressed MMA fans with his first-round submission victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 this past Saturday. This wasn’t the originally scheduled lightweight title fight, as Arman Tsarukyan was set to challenge for the gold. Instead, Makhachev faced Moicano when Tsarukyan pulled out of the bout due to a back injury.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:Islam Makhachev Javier Mendez UFC