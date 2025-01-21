Javier Mendez reveals one thing he doesn’t like about Islam Makhachev’s sparring sessions

Javier Mendez Disapproves of Islam Makhachev Sparring with Heavyweights

Javier Mendez made an appearance on Submission Radio post-UFC 311. When asked about the possibility of Islam Makhachev potentially moving all the way up to 185 pounds some day, Mendez shared confidence in his fighter’s ability to succeed at that weight class. The AKA coach then recalled Makhachev handling heavyweights during training, but he isn’t too thrilled about it.

“I’ve seen him go with heavyweights in the gym that are really good and he’s whooping on them,” Mendez said. “I don’t like it ’cause when he’s going with heavies I go, ‘What are you doing with heavyweights? You shouldn’t be going with heavyweights.’ It was in Dagestan and I said, ‘Hey.’ He goes, ‘No, coach. It’s okay.’ I go, ‘No, it’s not okay ’cause if those guys land one good shot on you it can change everything.'”

Makhachev once again impressed MMA fans with his first-round submission victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 this past Saturday. This wasn’t the originally scheduled lightweight title fight, as Arman Tsarukyan was set to challenge for the gold. Instead, Makhachev faced Moicano when Tsarukyan pulled out of the bout due to a back injury.

