ONE Championship’s Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC’s Sean O’Malley

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.

In his latest attempt, “The General” took to his Instagram story with an altered image of him battling former UFC Bantamweight World Champion “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Many fans took to the comments section to have their say on the crossover, with many believing that Haggerty would lead the way in a pure-striking battle.

“Dream fight,” some fans labelled it. Others claimed Haggerty would be “too much” for the UFC star to handle. The matchup is certainly intriguing, but before any more thought can be put into it, Haggerty’s plate is full.

The British brawler defends his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against #1-ranked contender Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, inside Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.