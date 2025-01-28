ONE Championship’s Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC’s Sean O’Malley

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  

Jonathan Haggerty

In his latest attempt, “The General” took to his Instagram story with an altered image of him battling former UFC Bantamweight World Champion “Sugar” Sean O’Malley. 

Many fans took to the comments section to have their say on the crossover, with many believing that Haggerty would lead the way in a pure-striking battle.  

“Dream fight,” some fans labelled it. Others claimed Haggerty would be “too much” for the UFC star to handle. The matchup is certainly intriguing, but before any more thought can be put into it, Haggerty’s plate is full. 

The British brawler defends his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against #1-ranked contender Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, inside Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.  

Jonathan Haggerty keeps the door open for future run in MMA

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty may be a world-class striker. But the extent of his abilities stretches beyond that.  

Coming from a combat sports family, “The General” spent his early days training in MMA under his father’s tutelage. So, given the wealth of disciplines on hand inside ONE Championship, Haggerty has never ruled out a transition into the all-encompassing sport. 

Meanwhile, his current goal is to defend his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 171: Qatar. After that, he wants to reclaim the division’s Muay Thai gold. When he achieves those goals, he insists he’ll be open to make a run for the bantamweight MMA crown. 

“I was at the point earlier this year where I was ready to do it. But now losing the Muay Thai belt, that’s my bread and butter and that setback didn’t help. So the timing is off again. My main priority is to get the Muay Thai belt back,” the Brit said. 

“If ONE wants to give me [an] MMA fight, then I’m happy to take a fight. It excites me. But right now I must defend the kickboxing belt.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

