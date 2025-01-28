Nabil Anane promises war with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II
Fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane has the opportunity of a lifetime at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II.
The Thai-Algerian giant steps in to vie for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.
Given this monumental opportunity, Anane wants to make it count. He’s coming up against a fellow ferocious finisher in Carrillo. He won’t shy away from fighting fire with fire, either.
With that, Anane has gone on record to say that if his Scottish counterpart thinks he’s in for an easy night at the office, then he’s gravely mistaken.
“Of course, if I can make it quick, I will make it quick. I won’t take any risks. Him also. I know if he can make it quick, he’ll make it quick, too. But if I can’t, it will be a war for sure,” Anane said.
“If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it’s going to be a war.”
Nabil Anane wants to lead the way for Muay Thai’s next generation
At only 20 years old, 6-foot-4 Muay Thai superstar Nabil Anane has surged into the ONE Championship world.
In just under two years, he’s cemented himself as a bantamweight Muay Thai mainstay. By using his soaring height and explosive power, the Thai-Algerian wants to be the face of the new blood entering “the art of eight limbs.”
The best way he feels he can do that is by claiming the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 170.
“It’s a very big opportunity. I got this opportunity at a very young age, and I’m very glad for myself, very proud of myself. I will try my best to bring this belt home. I’ll pick it up to make myself proud, to make my family proud, my brothers proud,” Anane said.
“I’m 20 years old, but I’m already fighting all these big names in ONE Championship. I think I can do this, and I’ll try. I’ll be the king of the new generation.”
