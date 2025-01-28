Nabil Anane promises war with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane has the opportunity of a lifetime at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II.

The Thai-Algerian giant steps in to vie for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Given this monumental opportunity, Anane wants to make it count. He’s coming up against a fellow ferocious finisher in Carrillo. He won’t shy away from fighting fire with fire, either.

With that, Anane has gone on record to say that if his Scottish counterpart thinks he’s in for an easy night at the office, then he’s gravely mistaken.

“Of course, if I can make it quick, I will make it quick. I won’t take any risks. Him also. I know if he can make it quick, he’ll make it quick, too. But if I can’t, it will be a war for sure,” Anane said.

“If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it’s going to be a war.”