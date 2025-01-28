Nabil Anane promises war with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane has the opportunity of a lifetime at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II.  

Nabil Anane

The Thai-Algerian giant steps in to vie for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.  

Given this monumental opportunity, Anane wants to make it count. He’s coming up against a fellow ferocious finisher in Carrillo. He won’t shy away from fighting fire with fire, either.  

With that, Anane has gone on record to say that if his Scottish counterpart thinks he’s in for an easy night at the office, then he’s gravely mistaken.  

“Of course, if I can make it quick, I will make it quick. I won’t take any risks. Him also. I know if he can make it quick, he’ll make it quick, too. But if I can’t, it will be a war for sure,” Anane said. 

“If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it’s going to be a war.” 

Nabil Anane wants to lead the way for Muay Thai’s next generation

At only 20 years old, 6-foot-4 Muay Thai superstar Nabil Anane has surged into the ONE Championship world.  

In just under two years, he’s cemented himself as a bantamweight Muay Thai mainstay. By using his soaring height and explosive power, the Thai-Algerian wants to be the face of the new blood entering “the art of eight limbs.”  

The best way he feels he can do that is by claiming the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 170. 

“It’s a very big opportunity. I got this opportunity at a very young age, and I’m very glad for myself, very proud of myself. I will try my best to bring this belt home. I’ll pick it up to make myself proud, to make my family proud, my brothers proud,” Anane said. 

“I’m 20 years old, but I’m already fighting all these big names in ONE Championship. I think I can do this, and I’ll try. I’ll be the king of the new generation.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali expects toughest battle yet versus Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025
Tawanchai
ONE Championship

What's next for Tawanchai following flawless ONE 170 performance?

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai looked better than ever at ONE 170. But he’s still hungry for more gold. 

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

New interim champ Nabil Anane credits old foe for showing him “what a world-class athlete is” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Newly crowned ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane made the most of his opportunity at ONE 170, and now the 6-foot-4 superstar is savoring the most profound moment of his career. Having said that, he has little time to rest.  

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong promises fans that ONE 170 will be “biggest show in Thailand’s history” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

In recent years, Thailand has hosted some of the biggest shows in ONE Championship’s history. But according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, none come bigger and better than this week’s ONE 170.  

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia opens up on life-threatening battle with stomach cancer 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

On and off the mats, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Marcelo Garcia hasn’t had it easy in recent years. The legendary grappler has overcome an arduous battle with stomach cancer, and now he’s ready to embark on a new chapter of his life. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek breaks down Nico Carrillo-Nabil Anane Interim World Title clash  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang breaks down ONE 170 main event: “It’s going to be on fire” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be one of the many fans watching at ONE 170, and he remains very intrigued by the highly anticipated main event. 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai expects no new threats in rematch with Superbon at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a sense of comfort entering ONE 170’s main event.  

Sinsamut Klinmee
ONE Championship

Sinsamut faces Trujillo at ONE 170 for “very big” showdown 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2025

Lightweight Muay Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee is ready to get back to business, and he’s looking to kick the year off in style at ONE 170.  