Superlek breaks down Nico Carrillo-Nabil Anane Interim World Title clash  

Reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be sidelined for this week’s monumental ONE 170 event, but he’ll still be paying attention.

“The Kicking Machine” will watch closely as #2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo and #5-ranked star Nabil Anane vie for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship this Friday, January 24, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Surveying the bout, Superlek believes it will come down to a game of inches given the grand prize on the line. On top of that, the tenacity entrenched in both combatants gives the two-sport star enough confidence to see a knockout finish.

“For the fight between Nico and Nabil, I think it’s a very close fight. It’s a 50-50 chance for both of them to win, and I believe there’s a high probability of a knockout,” he said.

“Fans shouldn’t miss this fight at all because it’s going to be a great fight. It’s an Interim World Title fight, and both fighters are very dangerous right now. It’s definitely going to be exciting.”