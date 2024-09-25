REPORT | Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque targeted for UFC 310
A UFC welterweight matchup between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque is reportedly in the works for a rebooking at UFC 310 on December 7th.
MMA Mania‘s Alex Behunin was the first to report the Diaz vs. Luque booking news. As of this writing, promotion officials haven’t confirmed the fight.
Diaz and Luque were scheduled for the UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event earlier this year before the match was scratched due to travel-related issues. Diaz nor Luque were re-booked for the event against different opponents and will now clash on the final pay-per-view of the year.
Diaz’s newly-scheduled return comes exactly three years after a loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 by TKO. Before the Lawler loss, Diaz hadn’t competed since a main event clash with Anderson Silva at UFC 183.
Diaz lost to Silva on the judges’ scorecards before the fight was overturned to a no-contest. Silva tested positive for multiple banned substances, and Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites.
Diaz’s scheduled return comes despite UFC CEO Dana White recently admitting he had little confidence in the Stockton star returning to the cage this year.
Luque, like Diaz, is looking to get back on track after a recent losing skid. He’s lost three of his last four fights, including a TKO defeat to Joaquin Buckley in March.
Luque hasn’t won consecutive fights since 2021, when he defeated Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa on a pair of pay-per-view appearances. Since then, he’s lost recent fights to current UFC titleholder Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal.
Luque, 32, is still in the prime of his MMA career and has plenty of time to right the ship. He’s looking to regain the form that saw him beat the likes of Mike Perry, Jalin Turner, and Randy Brown.
UFC 310, as of this writing, doesn’t have an announced main event booked for the card. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
