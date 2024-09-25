REPORT | Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau on November 23
Former UFC titleholders Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are reportedly set to clash in a potential No. 1 bantamweight contender fight.
Yan and Figueiredo will reportedly headline UFC Fight Night: Macau on November 23rd. MMA journalist Léo Guimaraes was the first to report the Yan vs. Figueiredo fight news.
As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t confirmed nor denied the reported Yan vs. Figueiredo booking.
Yan returns to the Octagon after an impressive win against Song Yadong at UFC 299 earlier this year. The victory snapped a three-fight losing streak, including a lopsided defeat to current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili last year.
The victory over Yadong marked a new chapter in Yan’s UFC tenure. After a brief, rocky relationship with promotional officials, Yan agreed to terms on a new contract instead of pursuing other ventures.
Yan lost the UFC bantamweight title by disqualification to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, ending his short-lived title reign. He won the interim belt over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 before falling to Sterling in their UFC 273 rematch.
Yan will face another tall task against the former UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo. A recent callout target of Dvalishvili for the next title shot, Figueiredo is unbeaten since making the full-time move to bantamweight.
After a loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 283, Figueiredo defeated Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt at 135lbs. He most recently defeated former title challenger Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi by unanimous decision.
The Yan vs. Figueiredo victor could potentially be next in line for a bantamweight title shot. Dvalishvili, after defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense.
The November 23rd UFC Fight Night event marks the promotion’s long-awaited return to China. This is also the first UFC event held in Macau since an Aug. 2014 card featuring a Michael Bisping vs. Cung Le headliner.
