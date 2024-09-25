REPORT | Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau on November 23

By Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former UFC titleholders Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are reportedly set to clash in a potential No. 1 bantamweight contender fight.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo

Yan and Figueiredo will reportedly headline UFC Fight Night: Macau on November 23rd. MMA journalist Léo Guimaraes was the first to report the Yan vs. Figueiredo fight news.

As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t confirmed nor denied the reported Yan vs. Figueiredo booking.

Yan returns to the Octagon after an impressive win against Song Yadong at UFC 299 earlier this year. The victory snapped a three-fight losing streak, including a lopsided defeat to current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili last year.

The victory over Yadong marked a new chapter in Yan’s UFC tenure. After a brief, rocky relationship with promotional officials, Yan agreed to terms on a new contract instead of pursuing other ventures.

Yan lost the UFC bantamweight title by disqualification to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, ending his short-lived title reign. He won the interim belt over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 before falling to Sterling in their UFC 273 rematch.

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo set for potential No. 1 contender fight

Yan will face another tall task against the former UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo. A recent callout target of Dvalishvili for the next title shot, Figueiredo is unbeaten since making the full-time move to bantamweight.

After a loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 283, Figueiredo defeated Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt at 135lbs. He most recently defeated former title challenger Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi by unanimous decision.

The Yan vs. Figueiredo victor could potentially be next in line for a bantamweight title shot. Dvalishvili, after defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense.

The November 23rd UFC Fight Night event marks the promotion’s long-awaited return to China. This is also the first UFC event held in Macau since an Aug. 2014 card featuring a Michael Bisping vs. Cung Le headliner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Petr Yan UFC

Related

Nick Diaz, Vicente Luque

REPORT | Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque targeted for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024
Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Pro fighters make their picks for Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Renato Moicano. Heading into the fight, Saint-Denis is a -290 favorite while the Brazilian is a +215 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway reveals if preparation for Ilia Topuria is different from Justin Gaethje fight

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Max Holloway has discussed his preparation for Ilia Topuria versus how he prepared for Justin Gaethje.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis exposes poor analysis of his fighting style: "What are you talking about?"

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is puzzled by all the bad takes on his fighting style.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Michael Bisping wonders how Renato Moicano will handle hostile UFC Paris fans

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Michael Bisping believes Renato Moicano is stepping into the lion’s den when he meets Benoit Saint Denis in enemy territory.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for UFC champion Islam Makhachev to do a heel turn: “I think that’s the move”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen calls Jorge Masvidal "Thirsty" after recent Leon Edwards callout

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Chael Sonnen is at it again with his jabs toward Jorge Masvidal after the former BMF champion’s recent callout for a possible UFC return.

Matt Frevola
UFC

Matt Frevola planning to bring Fares Ziam into a "dogfight" at UFC Paris: "He will finally have an exciting fight"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Matt Frevola is excited to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier hints at desired UFC return opponent in one-word tweet

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier provided a glimpse into who he prefers to fight for his potential career-ending bout inside the Octagon.