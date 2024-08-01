Dana White is “not very” confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024

By Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Dana White is sharing that he is ‘not very’ confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024.

Dana White Nick Diaz Nate Diaz

In the co-main event at UFC Abut Dhabi which takes place this coming Saturday, August 3rd it was to have been Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) vs. Vicente Luque (22-10 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

However, on Saturday, July 20th the bout was cancelled due to travel issues on Diaz’s side. No further information was provided.

We have not seen Nick Diaz, 40, fight in the Octagon since September of 2021 at UFC 266 where he was defeated by Robbie Lawler (30-16 MMA) by TKO at 0:44 of Round 3.

As for ‘The Silent Assassin’ he last fought and was defeated by Joaquin Buckley (19-6 MMA) by TKO this past March.

During UFC 304 fight week in Manchester, England, Luque shared his disappointment with the postponement of his fight with Diaz:

“The buildup to it, I expected to have some kind of an issue with the weight or some kind of unexpected thing. But I didn’t think the fight was going to fall through. I was disappointed. I feel super ready, super excited to step in there and fight a legend like Nick Diaz. Hopefully we’re going to get it rescheduled for soon.”

Continuing, Luque shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We’re working on rescheduling the fight and I’m going to stay ready. If we can do it soon or maybe September, maybe August. … No word yet.”

It appears that Luque and his team are more hopeful than the promotion.

When asked about Diaz’s situation at Saturday’s UFC 304 post-fight news conference, UFC CEO Dana White shared:

“I have no idea. Not very confident (Nick Diaz fights this year).”

Were you disappointed that Diaz vs. Luque was postponed? Do you believe the two will have their bout rescheduled sometime this year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

