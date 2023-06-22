UFC veteran Neil Magny responds to “interesting” callout from undefeated welterweight Ian Garry

By Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

UFC veteran Neil Magny has given his thoughts on being called out by rising welterweight star Ian Garry.

When you think of fan favorite fighters, it’s hard not to think of Neil Magny. While he may not exactly be an all-action star, he’s been an ever-present member of the welterweight division – and he has the most wins in history at 170 pounds.

This weekend, he returns to action to take on Phil Rowe. While he’s certainly staying focused on the task at hand, it’s hard to ignore the fact that he was recently called out by unbeaten star Ian Garry.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY DOUBLES DOWN ON NEIL MAGNY CALLOUT

The Irishman is set to take on Geoff Neal in his next outing, but prior to that, he did call out Magny. For whatever reason, the contest didn’t materialize.

In the future, though, it’s certainly something Magny would consider.

“It’s definitely a call out that’s worth entertaining,” Magny said. “I mean, the guy is currently, I believe, ranked in the top 15. I believe he’s undefeated in the UFC, as well. It’s a matchup that definitely intrigues me. But first things first: I’ve got Phil Saturday night, so I’m really trying to focus on that one first.”

Magny considers Garry clash

“I’ve been called out by literally every single fighter in the top 15 right now at some point or another,” Magny said. “But them actually following through and saying, ‘Oh yeah, that’s a fight we really want.’ That rarely ever happens.

“… It’s easy to look at the number behind the name and say, ‘Hey, I want to fight this guy,’ and know the willingness that I’m going to say yes to whomever it is. It is surprising that was the callout at all, but is it something they really want at the end of the day? I highly doubt it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see Magny vs Garry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry Neil Magny UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya loses out to Jon Jones after campaigning for ESPY’s “Best Comeback Athlete” award

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023
Tyson Fury Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Gillian Robertson
Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson plans to call out Mackenzie Dern after she submits Tabatha Ricci at UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Gillian Robertson is making a quick turnaround.

Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland shares some interesting advice to "dumb" Marvin Vettori after loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Sean Strickland has offered Marvin Vettori some advice following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier.

Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo opens as a sizeable betting favorite over Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Henry Cejudo has opened as the betting favorite for his UFC 292 fight against Marlon Vera.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul

Anderson Silva confirms he's "working on" MMA fighter union with Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023
Michael Chandler Eddie Alvarez
Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez challenges Michael Chandler to trilogy bout amidst doubts of Conor McGregor fight

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is ready to return against Michael Chandler.

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal's Bare Knuckle MMA promotion

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will fight again.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria wants UFC title shot if he beats Josh Emmett in Jacksonville: "I'm the next guy"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Ilia Topuria believes he’ll be closer than ever to a UFC championship bout after this weekend.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on who had the upper hand during staredown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou: "That's a 10-9"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Unofficial staredown scorer Michael Bisping thinks he knows who had the edge in the faceoff between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.