UFC veteran Neil Magny responds to “interesting” callout from undefeated welterweight Ian Garry

UFC veteran Neil Magny has given his thoughts on being called out by rising welterweight star Ian Garry.

When you think of fan favorite fighters, it’s hard not to think of Neil Magny. While he may not exactly be an all-action star, he’s been an ever-present member of the welterweight division – and he has the most wins in history at 170 pounds.

This weekend, he returns to action to take on Phil Rowe. While he’s certainly staying focused on the task at hand, it’s hard to ignore the fact that he was recently called out by unbeaten star Ian Garry.

The Irishman is set to take on Geoff Neal in his next outing, but prior to that, he did call out Magny. For whatever reason, the contest didn’t materialize.

In the future, though, it’s certainly something Magny would consider.

“It’s definitely a call out that’s worth entertaining,” Magny said. “I mean, the guy is currently, I believe, ranked in the top 15. I believe he’s undefeated in the UFC, as well. It’s a matchup that definitely intrigues me. But first things first: I’ve got Phil Saturday night, so I’m really trying to focus on that one first.”