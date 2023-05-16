search

Ian Machado Garry doubles down on Neil Magny callout

By Andrew Whitelaw - May 16, 2023

Ian Machado Garry’s UFC stock has never been higher.

The Irishman just got a new ’15’ tattoo to commemorate his first round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez last weekend – a win that sees him drive into the top-15 at welterweight for the first-time in his career. In fact, he’s usurped both Jack Della Maddalena and Michel Pereira and rides up to #13 in the rankings.

The Cage Warriors veteran boasts an undefeated 12-0 record and at 25 years old, he’s looking like the real deal. In the wake of his finish against ‘D-Rod,’ Ian Machado Garry wasted no time in calling out 170 lb stalwart Neil Magny. Challenging the #11-ranked American is an astute move, and one that could see him continue his journey towards the top of the division.

Speaking in an interview with MMAJunkie, Ian Garry said,

“He can separate the contenders from the pretenders,” said the in-form star.  “That’s a good one. That is absolutely perfect. That point is absolutely why. We have seen catch people that are on the rise, then we’ve seen him put up against someone like a Shavkat (Rakhmonov,) and Shavkat go out there and show, ‘You’re not on my level, get out of my way.’ Magny’s been either in or just below the top 10 since I was a f**king amateur fighting in Ireland on a card nobody had ever hurt of, and he’s fighting some of the biggest names the sport has ever f**king seen.”

The Irish fighter believes a statement against Magny will be the perfect next move for his career and says that he’ll outdo the 35 year old in all areas.

“For me to go in there and absolutely run through him in any way I want to, whether it’s grappling, wrestling or striking – or all combined – no matter where I goes I believe I will out work him,” Ian Machado Garry explained.

It took the ‘Future’ 7 fights to win a world title in Cage Warriors. He’s now on his 5th straight victory inside the Octagon. The Portmarnock-born fighter has always been vocal in his self-belief, but feels that others now, including Dana White, are beginning to follow suit. The UFC President described him as both ‘fun’ and ‘awesome’ in the post-fight press conference and Ian Machado Garry feels that the world is now waking up to his ability,

“I am what I say I am. I know what I’m capable of and it’s time that the organization and the people who are doubting me see it, too. … Dana should be excited for my potential, because it’s another superstar in the making.”

