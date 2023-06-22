Israel Adesanya loses out to Jon Jones after campaigning for ESPY’s “Best Comeback Athlete” award

By Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Israel Adesanya was not nominated for ESPY Best Comeback Athlete of the Year award, with Jon Jones getting the UFC nod.

The last twelve months have certainly been interesting for Israel Adesanya. While he did manage to defeat Jared Cannonier last July in a somewhat tepid affair, he proceeded to lose his UFC middleweight championship after getting finished by long-time rival Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden.

Many wondered whether or not he’d be able to reclaim the belt in a rematch. In April, at UFC 287, he did just that by knocking ‘Poatan’ out in the second round.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ISRAEL ADESANYA KO’S ALEX PEREIRA AT UFC 287

It was a monumental moment for ‘Stylebender’. However, it wasn’t monumental enough for him to be nominated for the Best Comeback Athlete of the Year award.

Instead, that honor went to Jon Jones, who returned after three years away to become a two-weight world champion in the UFC.

2023 ESPYS – BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE NOMINEES

Jon Jones (won UFC heavyweight title)

Jamal Murray (won NBA championship)

Alyssa Thomas (2022 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year)

Justin Verlander (2022 AL Cy Young and AL Comeback Player of the Year)

No Adesanya?

This isn’t the first time Jon Jones has been nominated and it may well not be the last. When he beat Ciryl Gane earlier this year, nobody can deny that it was a huge moment in his career.

Of course, given his many extended absences, he was always going to be in the running for defeating the Frenchman. As for Adesanya, he’s already got his sights set on defending his 185-pound crown in September – so we can’t imagine he’ll be too upset.

Do you agree with Jon Jones being nominated instead of Israel Adesanya? Is there a chance we’ll see these two fight one another in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jon Jones UFC

Related

Tyson Fury Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023
Gillian Robertson
Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson plans to call out Mackenzie Dern after she submits Tabatha Ricci at UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Gillian Robertson is making a quick turnaround.

Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland shares some interesting advice to "dumb" Marvin Vettori after loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Sean Strickland has offered Marvin Vettori some advice following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier.

Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo opens as a sizeable betting favorite over Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Henry Cejudo has opened as the betting favorite for his UFC 292 fight against Marlon Vera.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Anderson Silva confirms he's "working on" MMA fighter union with Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Anderson Silva will be sticking to his word.

Michael Chandler Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez challenges Michael Chandler to trilogy bout amidst doubts of Conor McGregor fight

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023
Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal's Bare Knuckle MMA promotion

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will fight again.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria wants UFC title shot if he beats Josh Emmett in Jacksonville: "I'm the next guy"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Ilia Topuria believes he’ll be closer than ever to a UFC championship bout after this weekend.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on who had the upper hand during staredown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou: "That's a 10-9"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Unofficial staredown scorer Michael Bisping thinks he knows who had the edge in the faceoff between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier reveals what he took away from Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou staredown: "Something changes in him"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has a takeaway from the staredown between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.