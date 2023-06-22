Israel Adesanya loses out to Jon Jones after campaigning for ESPY’s “Best Comeback Athlete” award

Israel Adesanya was not nominated for ESPY Best Comeback Athlete of the Year award, with Jon Jones getting the UFC nod.

The last twelve months have certainly been interesting for Israel Adesanya. While he did manage to defeat Jared Cannonier last July in a somewhat tepid affair, he proceeded to lose his UFC middleweight championship after getting finished by long-time rival Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden.

Many wondered whether or not he’d be able to reclaim the belt in a rematch. In April, at UFC 287, he did just that by knocking ‘Poatan’ out in the second round.

It was a monumental moment for ‘Stylebender’. However, it wasn’t monumental enough for him to be nominated for the Best Comeback Athlete of the Year award.

Instead, that honor went to Jon Jones, who returned after three years away to become a two-weight world champion in the UFC.