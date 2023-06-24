UFC Jacksonville Results: Neil Magny defeats Philip Rowe

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the featured prelim between Neil Magny and Philip Rowe.

Magny (28-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Gilbert Burns in his most recent Octagon appearance this past January. Prior to that setback, ‘The Haitian Sensation‘ was coming off of a submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Philip Rowe (10-4 MMA) will be sporting a three-fight winning streak when he takes to the cage this afternoon in Florida. ‘The Fresh Prince‘ earned TKO victories in all three of those aforementioned victories, taking out the likes of Orion Cosce, Jason Witt and Niko Price.

Round one of today’s UFC Jacksonville featured prelims begins and Phil Rowe comes out quickly and pins Neil Magny against the fence. Magny is able to reverse the position with a body lock. The referee calls for more action. An elbow lands from ‘The Haitian Sensation’. Magny is looking for the trip but can’t get it. Rowe is able to reverse positions. Magny does the same. They separate. A solid 1-2 lands for Rowe. He follows that up with a low kick. Magny comes forward with a flurry. One minute to go. Rowe with a hook. Magny forces the clinch. They trade elbows before the horn.

Round two begins and Philip Rowe once again comes out aggressively. He backs Neil Magny up with a flurry and then hits a trip before taking his back. Rowe has a standing body triangle. Magny fighting the hands well. He eventually escapes. The fighters jockey for position and the cage. Magny looking to keep his fight in the clinch position. Philip Rowe separates with 20 seconds left on the clock. A pair of solid knees score for Magny. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and the welterweights trade low kicks. Neil Magny lands a decent right hand and forces the clinch. Rowe breaks free and the fighters exchange jabs. Magny goes back into the clinch. He lands some decent punches from the position. Rowe reverses the position with two minutes remaining. He tries to change levels but winds up eating more shots from the veteran. Magny puts Rowe on the fence and looks for a takedown with a minute to go. They separate. Rowe fires a 1-2. Magny once again forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Neil Magny def. Philip Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

