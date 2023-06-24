UFC Jacksonville Results: Neil Magny defeats Philip Rowe

By Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the featured prelim between Neil Magny and Philip Rowe.

Neil Magny

Magny (28-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Gilbert Burns in his most recent Octagon appearance this past January. Prior to that setback, ‘The Haitian Sensation‘ was coming off of a submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Philip Rowe (10-4 MMA) will be sporting a three-fight winning streak when he takes to the cage this afternoon in Florida. ‘The Fresh Prince‘ earned TKO victories in all three of those aforementioned victories, taking out the likes of Orion Cosce, Jason Witt and Niko Price.

Round one of today’s UFC Jacksonville featured prelims begins and Phil Rowe comes out quickly and pins Neil Magny against the fence. Magny is able to reverse the position with a body lock. The referee calls for more action. An elbow lands from ‘The Haitian Sensation’. Magny is looking for the trip but can’t get it. Rowe is able to reverse positions. Magny does the same. They separate. A solid 1-2 lands for Rowe. He follows that up with a low kick. Magny comes forward with a flurry. One minute to go. Rowe with a hook. Magny forces the clinch. They trade elbows before the horn.

Round two begins and Philip Rowe once again comes out aggressively. He backs Neil Magny up with a flurry and then hits a trip before taking his back. Rowe has a standing body triangle. Magny fighting the hands well. He eventually escapes. The fighters jockey for position and the cage. Magny looking to keep his fight in the clinch position. Philip Rowe separates with 20 seconds left on the clock. A pair of solid knees score for Magny. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and the welterweights trade low kicks. Neil Magny lands a decent right hand and forces the clinch. Rowe breaks free and the fighters exchange jabs. Magny goes back into the clinch. He lands some decent punches from the position. Rowe reverses the position with two minutes remaining. He tries to change levels but winds up eating more shots from the veteran. Magny puts Rowe on the fence and looks for a takedown with a minute to go. They separate. Rowe fires a 1-2. Magny once again forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Neil Magny def. Philip Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Magny fight next following his victory over Rowe this afternoon in Florida?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Neil Magny Philip Rowe UFC UFC Jacksonville

Related

Jon Anik, Ronda Rousey, UFC

Jon Anik weighs in on the possibility of Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot in UFC return: "I didn't like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line"

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou takes issue with Dana White's comments to Pat McAfee on failed Jon Jones fight

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

Francis Ngannou was not impressed by the recent comments made by UFC President Dana White on the Pat McAfee show.

UFC Jacksonville Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Josh Emmett

UFC Jacksonville: 'Emmett vs. Topuria' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

The Octagon returns to Florida for today’s UFC Jacksonville event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria.

Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292
Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley shares prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera fight at UFC 292

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes Henry Cejudo has the edge against Marlon Vera.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals planned meeting with Elon Musk for Mark Zuckerberg fight: "Like UFC 1 for Christ's sake"

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Life is stranger than fiction, UFC president Dana White fully intends to make Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas slated for flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023
Michael-Chandler-Conor-McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares the “off the record” advice he supplied Michael Chandler on how to secure the Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared the advice he gave Michael Chandler regarding getting the Conor McGregor fight.

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo takes aim at Marlon Vera’s new head tattoo: “You look like a walking yeast infection”

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Marlon Vera over his new head tattoo as the two prepare to clash later this summer.

Mark Zuckerberg and Jon Jones
Mark Zuckerberg

Jon Jones offers to train Mark Zuckerberg following talks of possible UFC fight with Elon Musk: “You already know I’m Team Zuck”

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

Jon Jones has teased the idea of training Mark Zuckerberg for his rumored showdown with Elon Musk.

Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas explains why he was "frustrated" with his performance against Zac Pauga at UFC Vegas 75

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas wasn’t happy with the way he fought last Saturday.