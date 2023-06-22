Phil Rowe blasts UFC commentators for weight miss criticisms: “It’s always negative until the guy is laid out in front of me”

By Fernando Quiles - June 22, 2023

Phil Rowe has a bone to pick with UFC commentators.

Phil Rowe

This Saturday (June 24), Phil Rowe will compete in the biggest pro MMA bout of his career. He’ll share the Octagon with Neil Magny inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s a significant bout for Rowe, as Magny holds the number 11 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. A win will put Phil Rowe in the top 15.

Phil Rowe has struggled with cutting down to the welterweight limit. He missed weight for two UFC bouts, one against Orion Cosce and another against Niko Price. The good news for “The Fresh Prince” is that he ended up winning both fights via TKO. Rowe wasn’t eligible for any performance bonus for those fights due to missing weight.

RELATED: UFC JACKSONVILLE: ‘EMMETT VS. TOPURIA’ FIGHT CARD AND START TIMES

When the topic of weight issues was discussed during the UFC Jacksonville pre-fight presser, Phil Rowe expressed his gripes with UFC commentators (via MMAJunkie).

“I just missed weight, you know?” Rowe said. “What’s a weird thing too with MMA? Weight cutting. There’s nothing natural about weight cutting. I listened to commentators, and commentators are silly people because if you watch all my fights, every fight for whatever reason, I’m always the underdog. I don’t know why, but I am – which, I don’t care.

“Every single fight, if you listen to them talk about me, it’s very weird. They speak on me like, I don’t know, it’s always negative until the guy is laid out in front of me.”

Rowe went on to say that he understands he has to be professional. At the same time, he feels the UFC makes exceptions when it comes to performance bonuses for others who have missed weight. In the end, Phil Rowe insists he doesn’t care about any potential politics and wants to keep on trucking.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

