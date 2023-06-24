Jon Anik weighs in on the possibility of Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot in UFC return: “I didn’t like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line”

By Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik is not a big fan of the idea of Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot should she return to the Octagon.

Jon Anik, Ronda Rousey, UFC

Rousey (12-2 MMA) has not competed in MMA since suffering a devastating beatdown at the hands of Amanda Nunes in December of 2016. That setback to ‘The Lioness’ marked Ronda’s second straight defeat, as she was previously knocked out cold by Holly Holm in November of 2015.

Despite her six-year plus hiatus from the sport of MMA, many fans have wondered if the new UFC-WWE merger could open the door for a ‘Rowdy’ return to the Octagon.

Ronda Rousey has of course been working with the WWE ever since leaving the UFC. The 36-year-old went on to capture the promotion’s coveted women’s championship in the summer of 2018, and currently holds the tag team championships with fellow MMA veteran Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey

During a recent interview with MMAFighting, UFC commentator Jon Anik was asked if he thinks Ronda Rousey should receive an immediate title shot should she decide to return to the Octagon.

“In a true meritocracy, that’s not gonna set well with me nor the athletes that have been donating blood, sweat, and tears to mixed martial arts over the last several years,” Anik replied (h/t MMANews). “If anyone is worthy of that opportunity, it’s probably Ronda Rousey, and I do believe that she would be competitive. She wouldn’t enter that setting without the guarantee that she would be competitive. But I didn’t like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line of a bunch of 35ers that have been active. So, it would be hypocritical of me to say ‘absolutely’… But if there were ever a time, it would be absolutely now.”

Do you think we could see Ronda Rousey return to the Octagon as a result of the UFC-WWE merger?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Anik Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Francis Ngannou takes issue with Dana White's comments to Pat McAfee on failed Jon Jones fight

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023
Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292
Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley shares prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera fight at UFC 292

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes Henry Cejudo has the edge against Marlon Vera.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals planned meeting with Elon Musk for Mark Zuckerberg fight: "Like UFC 1 for Christ's sake"

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Life is stranger than fiction, UFC president Dana White fully intends to make Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas slated for flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face Manon Fiorot in September.

Michael-Chandler-Conor-McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares the “off the record” advice he supplied Michael Chandler on how to secure the Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared the advice he gave Michael Chandler regarding getting the Conor McGregor fight.

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo takes aim at Marlon Vera’s new head tattoo: “You look like a walking yeast infection”

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg and Jon Jones
Mark Zuckerberg

Jon Jones offers to train Mark Zuckerberg following talks of possible UFC fight with Elon Musk: “You already know I’m Team Zuck”

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

Jon Jones has teased the idea of training Mark Zuckerberg for his rumored showdown with Elon Musk.

Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas explains why he was "frustrated" with his performance against Zac Pauga at UFC Vegas 75

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas wasn’t happy with the way he fought last Saturday.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling explains why he thinks Petr Yan was overrated by fans and the UFC

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes Petr Yan was overrated and overhyped by the UFC and MMA fans.

Elon Musk, Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland both invite Elon Musk to train with them to beat "dirty communist" Mark Zuckerberg

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland are interested in helping train Elon Musk.