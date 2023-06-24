UFC Jacksonville Results: Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane ends in a no-contest (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

Tafa (6-3 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming by way of knockout over Parker Porter this past February. The New Zealand born fighter has gone 3-3 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Austen Lane (12-3 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Richard Jacobi on Dana White’s Contender Series last September. The former NFL player has never gone the distance in any of his fifteen professional MMA fights.

Round one begins and the heavyweights immediately come forward and enter the pocket. They exchange shots. Justin Tafa pulls up as it appears he got poked in the eye. The referee steps in. The replay shows it was a brutal eye poke. Tafa appears to be bleeding out of his eye now. This is not good. The referee tells the doctor to come in and take a look. To no surprise, this fight is over. Let’s hope Tafa is going to be alright.

This heavyweight bout has been ruled a NC after an accidental eye poke. #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/C5BDwPNfKV — UFC (@ufc) June 24, 2023

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane ends in a no-contest (due to an accidental eye poke)

Would you like to see these two heavyweights rebooked following today’s controversial ending in Florida?