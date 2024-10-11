REPORT | Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates booked for November 9th headliner

Experience meets youth on November 9th, as a UFC welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates is reportedly set to headline UFC Vegas 100.

MMA Fighting was the first outlet to report the news of the Magny vs. Prates booking.

Prates was originally reported to face Randy Brown at UFC 310 in December, but the matchup wasn’t finalized. It’s uncertain if the UFC will pursue the Prates vs. Brown fight after the November 9th event.

Magny returns to the Octagon after a TKO loss to Michael Morales, another top welterweight prospect, in August. Before that, Magny won two of his previous three fights, including an upset knockout of Mike Malott at UFC 297.

Magny is one of the most seasoned veterans in the UFC welterweight division. The Haitian brawler made his UFC debut at UFC 157 in 2013.

Magny has defeated the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks, and Robbie Lawler during his UFC tenure. A win over the surging Prates would secure his status as a dangerous title contender.