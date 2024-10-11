REPORT | Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates booked for November 9th headliner
Experience meets youth on November 9th, as a UFC welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates is reportedly set to headline UFC Vegas 100.
MMA Fighting was the first outlet to report the news of the Magny vs. Prates booking.
Prates was originally reported to face Randy Brown at UFC 310 in December, but the matchup wasn’t finalized. It’s uncertain if the UFC will pursue the Prates vs. Brown fight after the November 9th event.
Magny returns to the Octagon after a TKO loss to Michael Morales, another top welterweight prospect, in August. Before that, Magny won two of his previous three fights, including an upset knockout of Mike Malott at UFC 297.
Magny is one of the most seasoned veterans in the UFC welterweight division. The Haitian brawler made his UFC debut at UFC 157 in 2013.
Magny has defeated the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks, and Robbie Lawler during his UFC tenure. A win over the surging Prates would secure his status as a dangerous title contender.
Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates headlines UFC Vegas 100
Magny will face a difficult puzzle against the 31-year-old Brazilian Prates. Winner of 10 consecutive fights, Prates most recently finished Li Jingliang with a left hook at UFC 305.
Prates earned a spot on the UFC roster after finishing Mitch Ramirez on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. He’s earned wins over Charles Radtke, Trevin Giles, and Jingliang during his young promotional tenure.
Magny vs. Prates adds to an intriguing UFC welterweight fight lineup for the rest of 2024. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is expected to face either Shavkat Rakhmonov or Kamaru Usman for his first title defense.
The November 9th UFC Fight Night also features the promotional debut of former ONE double champ Reinier de Ridder against Gerald Meerschaert. Cody Garbrandt, Gillian Robertson, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz also make their returns to the Octagon.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Neil Magny UFC