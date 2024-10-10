Jorge Masvidal reveals timeframe for his potential UFC return: “I’m gonna f**k somebody up”
Jorge Masvidal is looking to make his return to the UFC in March, preferably in Miami.
Masvidal retired from MMA following his decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. He then boxed Nate Diaz in July and dropped a razor close decision. After some time away from MMA, Masvidal recently revealed he’s in talks to return to the UFC, and ‘Gamebred’ says he plans on returning in March.
“Next year March, if they go to Miami I’m gonna f*** somebody up in Miami.”
“Next year, March, I’m in. Next year, March, if they go to Miami I’m gonna f**k somebody up in Miami,” Masvidal said on Bo Nickal’s podcast.
Masvidal said he wasn’t sure if the UFC is indeed going to Miami. But, that is the rumor he heard, and he believes the promotion can’t go to Miami without having him on the card. Nickal also said he would like to fight on the same card as Masvidal and compete in Miami in the UFC.
Who Jorge Masvidal would fight in his return to the UFC is uncertain. But, ‘Gamebred’ is hoping to fight a big-name fight to get the fans excited as he looks to work his way back to a title shot.
Dana White shoots down rumors of Jorge Masvidal returning to the UFC
With Masvidal being vocal about his desire to return to the UFC, Dana White was asked about his and Tyron Woodley’s potential return to the sport and he shot it down.
“Probably not,” Dana White said after the Contender Series.
It is surprising that White isn’t too keen on having Masvidal return to the UFC as he’s a big name in the sport. However, given Masvidal is on a losing streak and is turning 40 years old in November, perhaps that is playing a role in White’s decision.
Jorge Masvidal (35-17) is on a four-fight losing streak in MMA. Before the loss to Burns, he suffered a decision loss to Colby Covington after back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman. ‘Gamebred’ has notable wins over Diaz, Ben Askren, Darren Till, Donald Cerrone, and Michael Chiesa among others.
