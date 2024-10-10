Jorge Masvidal reveals timeframe for his potential UFC return: “I’m gonna f**k somebody up”

Jorge Masvidal is looking to make his return to the UFC in March, preferably in Miami.

Masvidal retired from MMA following his decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. He then boxed Nate Diaz in July and dropped a razor close decision. After some time away from MMA, Masvidal recently revealed he’s in talks to return to the UFC, and ‘Gamebred’ says he plans on returning in March.

Jorge Masvidal plans to return in March 2025 👀 "Next year March, if they go to Miami I'm gonna f*** somebody up in Miami."

“Next year, March, I’m in. Next year, March, if they go to Miami I’m gonna f**k somebody up in Miami,” Masvidal said on Bo Nickal’s podcast.

Masvidal said he wasn’t sure if the UFC is indeed going to Miami. But, that is the rumor he heard, and he believes the promotion can’t go to Miami without having him on the card. Nickal also said he would like to fight on the same card as Masvidal and compete in Miami in the UFC.

Who Jorge Masvidal would fight in his return to the UFC is uncertain. But, ‘Gamebred’ is hoping to fight a big-name fight to get the fans excited as he looks to work his way back to a title shot.