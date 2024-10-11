Cain Velasquez shares how he’d match up with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in his prime

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sized up two of the top heavyweight fighters on the planet, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and how the fights would go in his prime.

Velasquez is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time after a decorated run in the UFC. His otherworldly cardio, combined with his elite wrestling skillset, made him a nightmare matchup for the heavyweight division to study.

Cain Velasquez is in the heavyweight GOAT conversation after a slew of wins over UFC legends. After a few years of the UFC heavyweight division not gaining traction, top stars like Jones, Aspinall, and Ciryl Gane are leading this generation.

Velasquez in his prime was arguably the baddest man on planet Earth. While fights with Jones and Aspinall likely will never happen, that didn’t stop the former titleholder from speculating.