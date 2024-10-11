Cain Velasquez shares how he’d match up with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in his prime
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sized up two of the top heavyweight fighters on the planet, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and how the fights would go in his prime.
Velasquez is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time after a decorated run in the UFC. His otherworldly cardio, combined with his elite wrestling skillset, made him a nightmare matchup for the heavyweight division to study.
Cain Velasquez is in the heavyweight GOAT conversation after a slew of wins over UFC legends. After a few years of the UFC heavyweight division not gaining traction, top stars like Jones, Aspinall, and Ciryl Gane are leading this generation.
Velasquez in his prime was arguably the baddest man on planet Earth. While fights with Jones and Aspinall likely will never happen, that didn’t stop the former titleholder from speculating.
Cain Velasquez explains how he’d approach Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall fights
In a recent appearance on the Basement Talk podcast, Velasquez opined how a matchup with Jones during his prime would’ve played out.
“Jon Jones, prime Cain – OK, that would be a tough fight, man. Always, that would’ve been tough,” Velasquez said. “You know, with that dude, he is (the boogeyman). But I think that would’ve been the best matchup because I think I would’ve had something for him. I could go there where he would’ve wanted to go.”
Velasquez seemed more confident in his chances against Tom Aspinall.
“Aspinall, as well, especially with the wrestling, I just know when I get onto somebody’s legs I’m taking him down,” Velasquez said. “(He’s) very dangerous with his hands, has a lot of power. What he does, he kind of lunges forward and punches – takes a big step and lunges forward, closes that distance really well. But when somebody is wrestling, you’re going to be coming into my takedowns.”
Velasquez will appear in a Santa Clara County District courtroom on October 18th for sentencing in his attempted murder trial.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cain Velasquez Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC