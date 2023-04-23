Logan Paul lookalike claims Nate Diaz scuffle left him with a head injury (Video)
A TikTok user known for looking like Logan Paul is claiming that he was the one who was choked out by former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in New Orleans.
Diaz has never been one to shy away from confrontation, and he once again found himself getting physical. Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card to support his teammate Chris Avila, who was in action against Paul Bamba. Avila won the fight via unanimous decision, but Diaz’s night was more eventful than his teammate’s. To get things started, the Stockton native threw a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor in the crowd.
Outside of the XULA Convocation Center, Diaz was seen on video choking out a Logan Paul lookalike on Bourbon Street. The man who was choked out appeared to have smacked the back of his head on the concrete once Nate Diaz released the hold.
Alleged Nate Diaz Choke Victim Speaks Out
TikTok star Rodney Petersen appeared on video and claimed that he was the one who was choked unconscious. He even showed off a gash on the back of his head.
The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…
“So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz, but I’m telling you what, I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out when I know that he’s coming,” Petersen said. “You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think, I was Logan? What the f*ck.”
Diaz is set to take on Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5. The two will trade leather inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Jake and Logan Paul recently poked fun at Diaz over the incident. Jake posted a video on social media reenacting the choke for a “self-defense” tip. The clip shows Jake giving Logan a snorkel, allowing him to breathe while trapped in a choke. It’ll be interesting to see the fallout of the latest incident involving Diaz.
