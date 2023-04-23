search
Nate Diaz

Logan Paul lookalike claims Nate Diaz scuffle left him with a head injury (Video)

By Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023
Nate Diaz

A TikTok user known for looking like Logan Paul is claiming that he was the one who was choked out by former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in New Orleans.

Diaz has never been one to shy away from confrontation, and he once again found himself getting physical. Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card to support his teammate Chris Avila, who was in action against Paul Bamba. Avila won the fight via unanimous decision, but Diaz’s night was more eventful than his teammate’s. To get things started, the Stockton native threw a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor in the crowd.

Outside of the XULA Convocation Center, Diaz was seen on video choking out a Logan Paul lookalike on Bourbon Street. The man who was choked out appeared to have smacked the back of his head on the concrete once Nate Diaz released the hold.

Alleged Nate Diaz Choke Victim Speaks Out

TikTok star Rodney Petersen appeared on video and claimed that he was the one who was choked unconscious. He even showed off a gash on the back of his head.

“So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz, but I’m telling you what, I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out when I know that he’s coming,” Petersen said. “You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think, I was Logan? What the f*ck.”

Diaz is set to take on Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5. The two will trade leather inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Jake and Logan Paul recently poked fun at Diaz over the incident. Jake posted a video on social media reenacting the choke for a “self-defense” tip. The clip shows Jake giving Logan a snorkel, allowing him to breathe while trapped in a choke. It’ll be interesting to see the fallout of the latest incident involving Diaz.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz following his street fight in New Orleans (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Nate Diaz

Bobby Green believes Nate Diaz is even better at boxing than MMA - expects him to 'expose' Jake Paul

Andrew Whitelaw - April 19, 2023

Bobby Green is a big believer in Nate Diaz and his boxing skillset. The Stockton legend recently fought out his contract in the UFC and signed off with a a submission win over Tony Ferguson […]

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz […]

Jake Paul

Vitor Belfort calls to face Logan Paul on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: "I promise I won't hurt you"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort wants to return to the boxing ring soon. ‘The Phenom’ has been out of the ring since his clash with Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4 earlier this […]

Jake Paul, Anderson Silva
Jake Paul

Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Anderson Silva is hoping to face the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. Silva and Paul fought back in October of last year, with ‘The Problem Child’ winning by decision. It […]

Nate Diaz, Dana White, UFC

Dana White reacts to newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "I don't want to sh*t on other people's fights"

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping critical of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “He’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has criticized the matchmaking of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a boxing match. Earlier this week, it was announced that Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a pro […]

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, Boxing, Pro boxers
Jake Paul

Jake Paul says he's "fueled with vengeance" to beat Tommy Fury in a potential rematch after Nate Diaz fight: "That was the worst version of me possible"

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2023

Jake Paul hopes to secure a rematch with Tommy Fury after he beats Nate Diaz. Back in February, Paul and Fury finally settled their differences in a highly-anticipated fight which the Brit won by split […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul opens as sizeable betting favorite in boxing match against Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 13, 2023

Jake Paul has opened as the betting favorite for his boxing match against Nate Diaz in August. On Wednesday, it was revealed Paul will return to the ring on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against […]

Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier warns Nate Diaz that he’s in for a “very tough fight” against Jake Paul

Susan Cox - April 13, 2023

Daniel Cormier is warning Nate Diaz that he’s in for a ‘very tough fight’ against Jake Paul. The announcement came yesterday, April 12th, that a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had been […]