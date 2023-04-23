Logan Paul lookalike claims Nate Diaz scuffle left him with a head injury (Video)

A TikTok user known for looking like Logan Paul is claiming that he was the one who was choked out by former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in New Orleans.

Diaz has never been one to shy away from confrontation, and he once again found himself getting physical. Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card to support his teammate Chris Avila, who was in action against Paul Bamba. Avila won the fight via unanimous decision, but Diaz’s night was more eventful than his teammate’s. To get things started, the Stockton native threw a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor in the crowd.

Outside of the XULA Convocation Center, Diaz was seen on video choking out a Logan Paul lookalike on Bourbon Street. The man who was choked out appeared to have smacked the back of his head on the concrete once Nate Diaz released the hold.